Crimson Cliffs boys tennis team wins state championship – St George News

Crimson Cliffs Players and Coaches with 4A State Championship Trophy, Salt Lake City, Utah, May 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Crimson Cliffs Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Crimson Cliffs boys tennis team won the public high school’s 4A tennis tournament on Saturday, decisively swiping all three singles brackets.

In two years of existence, the Washington City school has already won four state titles, girls tennis last fall and the boys’ state golf championships in 2019 and 2020.

The Crimson Cliffs trio of Max Miner, Zach Sodorff and Liam Duffin played at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park and each won their respective state games in straight sets, just as they had at the Region 9 seeding tournament in St. George. the previous weekend.

Miner, a freshman, and the No. 1 singles player, first ousted Cedars Calvin Beck and then swept Uintahs Josh Speirs in the second round on Friday. Next, in Saturday morning’s semifinals, Miner Ridgeline defeated sophomore Thatcher Ellis 6-1, 6-0 to set up a final rematch with sophomore Jaden Wittwer of Desert Hills, with Miner 6-0, 6-1 won.

In the second singles, Sodorff concluded his great senior season by consecutively defeating four opponents from northern Utah. Sodorff beat opponents Stansbury and Ridgeline on Friday and then defeated Logan junior Ashton Xu in the semi-finals Saturday morning 6-4, 6-1. In the final that afternoon, Sodorff defeated Green Canyon senior Calvin Felt 6-2, 6-0 to claim first place.

Then, in No. 3 singles, junior Liam Duffin completed the singles bracket trifecta for Crimson Cliffs as he rode past his four opponents, all of whom happened to be from Region 11.

After taking care of opponents from Mountain Crest and Green Canyon on Friday, Duffin swept Ridgeline, sophomore Davis Low, 6-0, 6-1 on Saturday morning, which put him in the final against Logan senior Paul Miller, also a No. 1 seed. In the final, Duffin won 6-2, 6-3 when he handed Miller his first defeat of the season.

At the end of the first day, Logan had a slight 10-8 lead in team points over Crimson, as it had advanced to the semifinals in all five brackets, compared to Crimson’s four.

Crimson Cliffs coach Colin Brown said he still had great faith in his players.

Logan clearly has a great team, he said. That first day they came out on top, we weren’t really worried, we just looked at their draws and who they had to play against.

In just its second year of existence, Crimson Cliffs now has a line of bookends state trophies in tennis, with the boys ‘hardware joining that of the Mustang girls’ team, which won the state title last fall, also under head coach Brown.

Region 9s Pine View also did well in the state, winning a double bracket and finishing second in the other on the way to third for the team.

In the first doubles match, Pine Views Coby Christenson, a senior, and Kaden Koch, a junior, teamed up to win all four games in straight sets. They defeated opponents of Hurricane and Mountain Crest on Friday and then passed Logan 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. Their final match was against their Region 9 rivals from Dixie, seniors Brady Madrid and Josh Barney, who had earned the region’s second seed. Christenson and Koch won the final 6-0, 6-4.

Pine Views second doubles team, made up of seniors Benson Parry and Tayen Clark, had a number 2 seed in the state group. They reached Uintah, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest respectively, winning each match in straight sets. That put them in the final against Logan’s freshman twins, Phillip Xu and Caleb Xu. Parry and Clark dropped the first set to the Xus, 3-6, but came back to win the second set 6-1. In the third and deciding set, the twins prevailed, 6-2.

Logan came out and started quickly, and we came out just a little flat, said Pine View head coach Dow Christenson, adding: Then we tried to get it going and we just couldn’t get it going in the third set.

Still, Coach Christenson had high praise for Parry and Clark, who, despite being seniors, had not yet played high school tennis before this season.

If you had told me I was going to let out two freshmen players and make it to the state final, I would have told you, you’re crazy! But they did.

The state tournament marked a strong performance for Region 9, which had four of the top six team members.

For full official results of all five brackets and team scores, click here.

4A tennis tournament for boys, top 6 team scores

Crimson Cliffs, 20 Logan, 16 Pine View, 10 (tie) Dixie 9 (tie) Green Canyon, 9 Desert Hills, 8

