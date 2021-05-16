Sports
Russia announces the selection of the World Hockey Championships
With the Hockey World Cup less than a week away, countries have started announcing their roster for the tournament. Russia is the last to do this, to announcea group that has a mix of NHL experience with several key veterans of the KHL. Their roster is as follows, with NHL affiliates where applicable:
Goalkeepers
Ivan Fedotov (PHI)
Alexander Samonov
Defenders
Grigory Dronov
Vladislav Gavrikov(CBJ)
Alexey Marchenko
Nikita Nesterov (CGY)
Ivan Provorov(PHI)
Igor Ozhiganov
Rushan Rafikov (CGY)
Nikita Zadorov(OVER THERE)
Artem zub(OVER THERE)
Forward
Alexander Barabanov(SJ)
Anton Burdasov
Emil Galimov (SJ)
Mikhail Grigorenko(CBJ)
Vladislav Kamenev (COL)
Pavel Karnaukhov(CGY)
Andrey Kuzmenko
Ivan Morozov (VGK)
Konstantin Okulov
Maxim Shalunov(CHI)
Anton Slepyshev (EDM)
Artem Shvets-Rogovoy
Sergey Tolchinsky
Evgeny Timkin
Dmitry Voronkov(CBJ)
That leaves Russia two players short, one goalkeeper and one attacker. They will have two types of taxi crew, one with the team and one in Riga. Players who stay in the bubble with the team, including goalie Ivan Bocharovand further Ilya Safonovand Vasili Podkolzin(VAN) while eligible for draft Kirill Kirsanovand winger Kirill Marchenko(CBJ) will be in Riga. Specifically, keeping just one extra goalkeeper in the bubble suggests that Russia might be looking for someone like Washingtons Ilya Samsonovwould become available if Washington is promptly ousted in playoffs and would turn to Bucharov if not.
If you follow the KHL closely, you may have noticed that most KHL players come from two teams. SKA St. Petersburg has 11 players on this list, while three of CSKA Moscow’s top four scorers (highlighted by Okulov who has sparked NHL interest in recent years and will do so again off-season) are also there. That fame should certainly come in handy in a short tournament like this. Russia’s first game is scheduled for Friday against the Czech Republic.
