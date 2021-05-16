100 things you need to know about the Paralympic Games (76-100)

76. Boccias’s roots go back to ancient Greece, where players threw large stones at a stone target. There were also artifacts and mural carvings related to a similar form of boccia found as early as 5200 BC during the excavation of the tombs in Egypt. The sport was also played in markets and on the streets during the Middle Ages, and the word boccia is derived from the Italian meaning of bowling.

77. According to the Olympic rules of table tennis, the ball must be placed in the open palm, thrown in the air at least 16 cm perpendicular to the table and hit. In Paralympic Games, where this is not possible, the ball may be thrown by placing it on the elbow or on the racket.

78 Goalball was invented in 1946 to help rehabilitate veterans who lost their sight during World War II. Hans Lorenzen of Austria and Sepp Reindle of Germany are credited with inventing the game.

79. Wheelchair rugby uses a size 5 volleyball with a modified surface to improve grip.

80. Track cycling made its Paralympic debut in Atlanta 1996, and road cycling in New York / Stoke Mandeville 1984.

81. When cycling, athletes with physical limitations compete on hand bikes, tricycles or bicycles. Visually impaired athletes compete on tandems with a sighted ‘pilot’.

82. Reigning wheelchair rugby world champion Japan won their first Paralympic medal with bronze in Rio 2016.

83. Austrias Pepo Puch, a 2004 Olympian, was involved in an accident in 2008. But he made his way back on horseback, winning gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

84. Parakano was first given exhibition status under the name of paddlebility at the World Canoe Sprint Championships in Dartmouth, Canada in 2009, and was given official parakano status at the following year’s edition in Poznan, Poland.

85. Some athletes participating in Para dressage use compensating aids such as a soft handle on the front of the saddle when they cannot grip the reins.

86. Wheelchair tennis was invented in 1976 by Brad Parks, who had experimented with tennis as a recreational therapy after being injured while skiing.

87. In powerlifting, each referee checks a white and a red light, with these two colors representing a good lift and no lift, respectively. An athlete must receive a minimum of two good lifts to try to count towards the result.

88. After a ball has been thrown into the goal ball, the defending players have 10 seconds to throw the ball back after one of them touches it.

89. Brazil has been unbeaten in football 5 against 5 at the Paralympics since its debut in Athens 2004.

90. Several para-athletes are also health workers and have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dutch rowing champion and doctor Annika van der Meer, British table tennis Paralympic and junior doctor Kim Daybell and Venezuelan Para swimmer and doctor Genesis Leal are a few who have trained and worked overtime to save lives.

91. In athletics, the front wheel of each racer’s wheelchair must be in contact with the ground in front of the start line at the start of the race.

92. To help visually impaired people recognize the various Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medals by touch, a series of circular indentations have been applied to the side of the medals for the first time in Paralympic history. One indent stands for gold, two distinct silver and three stand for bronze. Braille letters also describe Tokyo 2020 on the face of the medal.

93. A record number of female athletes will participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. According to the IPC qualification criteria, at least 40.5 percent of all athletes will be women. This equates to 1,782 athletes, an increase from the 1,671 women who participated in Rio 2016 (38.6 percent).

94. Rowing made his Paralympic debut in Beijing 2008, with the Italian mixed four-man crew causing the first major uproar. They had not reached the World Championship podium in the years leading up to the Games. The crew, consisting of Paola Protopapa, Luca Agoletto, Daniele Signore, Graziana Saccocci and helmsman Alssandro Franzetti, defeated World Champion Germany and second Great Britain and captured gold on Chinese soil.

95. In wheelchair racing, athletes are considered to have finished the race when the center of the racer’s front wheel reaches the finish line.

96. Celebrities Aretha Franklin, Carly Simon, Liza Minnelli and Hall & Oates all performed at the 1996 Paralympic Opening Ceremony in Atlanta.

97. Coldplay, Rihanna and Jay-Z performed at the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in London 2012.

98. Algeria made history at the 2016 Paralympic Games as the first African women’s wheelchair basketball team to compete in the Games.

99. In total, 83 countries won at least one medal in Rio 2016, the most ever at a Paralympic Games.

100. China has been the country with the most gold medals at any Paralympic Games since 2004. They won 63 in the Greek capital, followed by 89 in Beijing 2008, 95 in London 2012 and 107 in Rio 2016.

