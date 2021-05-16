Sports
Cubs ‘David Ross Hoping Jon Lester Gets Welcome Back He Deserves’ – NBC Chicago
Deprived of a goodbye in 2020, Lester returns to Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Wrigley Field was silent the last time Jon Lester stepped off the mound under the lights of the Friendly Confines.
Not quiet. There was still music and canned audience noise, but it all had an artificial feel, a metallic aftertaste.
The Cubs played against Cleveland in mid-September last season against Cleveland. And Lester had circled that otherwise nondescript game in his calendar.
He wasn’t sure it would be his last home start at Wrigley, but just in case he wanted to acknowledge the moment.
As soon he signed with the Nationals this winter, Lester said he picked several more dates on the schedule. May 17-20: Washington in Chicago.
I hope the fans give him back the welcome he deserves, Cubs manager David Ross said Saturday. He is a special person, means a lot to me, means a lot to this organization, has done a lot for this organization, for many of the guys in this clubhouse. I think fans recognize that.
Lester will pitch on Monday and open the four-game series at Wrigley Field. He will have the return trip he never had in Boston.
Lester’s departure from the Red Sox and Cubs, both World Series-winning clubs, share a common theme. Lester had no real chance to say goodbye to either fan.
The Red Sox moved him to the Axis mid-season in 2014. He never started at Fenway Park again. After that, Lester played his last season with the Cubs in baseball fields without fans.
Not really how I envisioned my last start here, Lester said after that mid-September game against Cleveland. I didn’t think six years would go that fast.
Maybe Monday is closer to what Lester had suggested.
The nation of cubs that I know will be super grateful and give him the love he needs, Ross said, I don’t care if it’s (25 percent capacity). But I really wish that place was packed for him for him, and that I could feel the love that I think a lot of people have for him.
RELATED:Ross jokes about how to celebrate Lesters Wrigley’s return
Wrigley Field may not expand to 60 percent capacity until later in the month. But the Cubs designate a section for fully vaccinated fans during the Nationals series and sell that section at full capacity.
That’s what makes Wrigley so special, how intimate it is, Lester said. And with the fans, even if we’re not quite full yet – it will just be fun to see the faces in the stands and get back to normal there.
Lester said he had no expectations for his return, other than to pitch well and catch up with the players and staff he came to know during his time with the Cubs.
Looking back, Lester said, I had so many good times there that I wish I could have just slowed down and enjoyed it; leaned back a little and enjoyed it a little more.
