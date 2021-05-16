Far Northeast, Tony Lindsay, records the first CHSAA state titles

PUEBLO For Tony Lindsay, a state football crown was a long time coming.

So what if it came five months late? And that the match itself was delayed by an hour due to lightning?

Lindsays Far Northeast Warriors took home the school’s first CHSAA football title late Saturday night at CSU-Pueblos ThunderBowl, eliminating Boulder 34-0 in the Spring State Class 5A title match.

Far Northeast senior Gregory Anderson was responsible for a rushed touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a passing touchdown, and teammate Andy Martinez pitched for two more scores to help Lindsay, the longtime prep football coach in Denver, get his first CHSAA. crown of the state as head coach.

Lindsay, the uncle of former Broncos and CU Buffs star Phil Lindsay, had coached Denver South to the Class 4A title game in 2012, where it lost to Monarch, 17-14.

It was also the first state title for Far Northeast (6-2), a cooperative program whose enrollment includes students coming from the old Montbello High campus.

Montbello had made forays into three previous state title games, falling in the 1990 6A Championship to Cherry Creek and in the 1989 and 1988 4A title games to Thomas Jefferson and Pomona, respectively.

The Panthers (6-1), who suffered their first defeat of the season after a 6-0 start, looked explosive as Luke Werner took the opening kick and drove 56 meters into Warriors territory.

But Far Northeast held Boulder to just five yards on the next three plays, followed by a turn-over, covering something that would become a theme for the Panthers’ onslaught for much of the match.

The Warriors, on the other hand, drove 71 meters on their first run, a jaunt closed by Gregory Andersons’ 24-meter touchdown run that gave Far Northeast a 6-0 cushion with 4:27 left in the first quarter.

A Boulder defense that held Denver East to three points in a semi-final victory and Fort Collins to 14 points the weekend before kept the Warriors within reach until the middle of the second quarter.

But Far Northeast turned the script when Martinez hit Emmanuel Nwaneto on third and eighth for a 50-yard pass to Boulder 17. The Warriors scored their second score twice later on Emmit Anderson’s 11-yard foray, putting them ahead of 13 -0 with 4:33 left to rest. Far Northeast would take a pillow 20-0 at half time.

Ominous weather, characterized by varying degrees of drizzle, came in a few hours before game time, with nearby lightning strikes forcing a 45-minute postponement from kickoff. A break in the clouds just after 7pm, the pregame clock started about an hour later than originally planned.

The two programs were scheduled for March 20, but the match was canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines. Far Northeast hosted Boulder on Oct. 25, 2019, with the Warriors taking a 13-3 victory.

