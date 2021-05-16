FIH Hockey Pro League: Belgium overpowers the US | Hockey News





The Belgian women’s team produced a dominant display to make comfortable winners against a youthful but energetic side of the US, with the Red Panthers taking a 3-0 victory here in the FIH Hockey Pro League. ANTWERP: The Belgian women’s team produced a dominant display to showcase comfortable winners against a youthful but energetic American side, with the Red Panthers on the way to a 3-0 victory in the FIH Hockey Pro League here.

It was Belgium’s second win in their 2020-21 season, with the team remaining seventh in the standings, but their win rate had improved to 33.3 percent.

The US remains at the bottom of the FIH Hockey Pro League table.

With no fewer than five debutants, the Americans – who played their first FIH Hockey Pro League game since February 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – defended much of the game, with the hosts dominating possession and territory while creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Attacker Amber Ballenghien could easily have had a hat-trick in the first half were it not for a brilliant American custodian goalkeeper Kelsey Bing, which was defeated only once in the first two quarters when Abi Raye deflected home from close by.

Belgium continued to dominate after half time and added goals thanks to a Tiphaine Duquesne penalty corner before Reye handed her second of the game two minutes before the end of the game.

“I think we should be very happy with this game, there is a lot to be gained from it”, said the Belgian midfielder. Judith Vandermeiren, who was named Player of the Match.

“It was nice for the team to have a rhythm again, because it has been a long time since we played together. I am happy to have the three points today.”

About the goalkeeper’s return to international action Aisling D’Hooghe Just a few months after giving birth to her first child, Vandermeiren said: “I’m super happy for her to play her first game (since giving birth). She’s still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so I’m happy to have her back on the team. ”

US captain Amanda Magadan said: “It has been a long time since we were able to play an international hockey game, so it was really nice to be back on the field.

“We have some things to work on, some lessons to learn from this game, so it’s good that we can go back now and watch the movie (of the game) and come back strong tomorrow.”

The two countries will enter the field for the second time here on Sunday.

