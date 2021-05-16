Sports
Charles Oliveira earns TKO win over Michael Chandler to claim UFC lightweight title
HOUSTON – It’s taken over 10 years, a failed weight class drop and more than its share of ups and downs, but Charles Oliveira is finally a UFC champion.
Oliveira was ready Michael Chandler via TKO at 19 seconds of round two Saturday night in the main event of UFC 262 at Toyota Center. With the win, Oliveira captured the vacant UFC lightweight title.
“I told you I was knocking him out, and I came knocking him out,” Oliveira said in his post-fight interview through an interpreter. “I proved to everyone that I am the lion of lions.”
In the opening seconds of lap two, Oliveira dropped Chandler with a left hook and then poured it out with blows to the ground, with Chandler trying his best to get away. But Chandler couldn’t. Oliveira landed until referee Dan Miragliotta picked him up and called it a TKO.
Oliveira quickly climbed out of the cage to celebrate after the finish and headed straight for UFC President Dana White.
At the press conference after the fight, White said to him, “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Tonight was the greatest opportunity in my life. ‘
“That was an incredible main event,” said White. “Both guys had an incredible performance in that fight. Oliveira pulled it out.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov, considered the best lightweight fighter in UFC history, retired undefeated after winning Justin gaethyou at UFC 254 in October. He relinquished the lightweight title earlier this year when retirement was made official. Nurmagomedov has been UFC Lightweight Champion since April 2018.
Oliveira has been in the UFC for over 10 years, since he was 20 years old. This was his first title shot. Chandler has only been in the UFC for eight months, a star of Bellator who signed as a free agent last year.
What’s next for Oliveira, White was asked if the winner of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor fight on July 10 would be his first title defense. White said he hadn’t even thought about it.
ESPN had Oliveira ranked third in the world at lightweight and Chandler ranked number 4.
Oliveira (8/31, 1 NC) has won nine in a row and is hailed as one of the best submission performers in MMA history. The Brazilian native has the most wins ever in the UFC (14) and the most performance bonuses in promotional history (10). He now has the most finishes in UFC history (16). He is 10-1 since returning to lightweight after a disastrous stint at featherweight.
Oliveira, 31, is nicknamed “do Bronx” – which essentially means “out of the ghetto” in Portuguese – and has said he is proud of not having to leave his home in Guaruj to achieve outstanding MMA. Now he has a gold belt to take home.
“Michael, you are a great champion,” Oliveira said. ‘But today was my day. Favela, it’s ours. ‘
Chandler (22-6) had won three consecutive games, including an emphatic first-round TKO win Dan Hooker in his UFC debut at UFC 257 in January. That finish proved that he was more than real, which many who follow the sport closely had known for years. Missouri native is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and owns wins over former UFC champions Benson Henderson and Eddie Alvarez. Chandler, 35, holds the record for the most finishes in Bellator history (13).
“We’ll get these back,” Chandler said. “We will eventually win it back.”
