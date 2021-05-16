Rockridge and Fulton football will each get six first team picks for all conferences | High School Soccer – QCVarsity.com

















TERRY DUCK

During the recently concluded spring season game around the area, both Rockridge and Fulton finished as unofficial fellow champions in the Rock Division of the Three Rivers Conference. Both the Rockets and Steamers completed a shortened version of their fixture list at 3-0, while Rockridge set a perfect 6-0 record for the regular season. Fulton finished 4-1, the lone defeat went to unofficial Three Rivers East champion, Princeton (5-0). When it came time for the Three Rivers to announce their all-conference teams for the Rock Division, the squads were similarly well matched. Each team had six first team selections, with Fulton earning 13 selections across all conferences and Rockridge having honored 12 of his players. Of the six Rockets who earned tribute to the first team, senior lineman Ryan Parchert was the only player unanimous in both offense and defense. On offense, the duo of junior-end Nate Henry and sophomores Peyton Locke encountered were also unanimous in tribute to the first team. Rockridge’s other three first-teamers were also selected on offense, with the senior duo of lineman Zach Williams and the late Jenson Whiteman and junior quarterback Brayden Deem getting the nod. For Fulton, senior Kyler Pessman was also a unanimous honoree in the first team, offending as a running back and in special teams as a kick return specialist. Two more Steamer seniors, linemen Josh Huizenga and Nate Portz, earned first-team status on both sides of the line; Portz was a unanimous choice in offense.

