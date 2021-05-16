One for the thumb: Lone Peak boys tennis wins fifth consecutive state title, AF finishes third | High School Boys Tennis

Someday there will be a boys tennis team that is once again able to beat Lone Peak and take first place for themselves.
However, that day would not come in 2021.
The Knights put in a great final day at Saturday’s 6A state tournament at Liberty Park, winning all five semifinals and four of five state titles (the only loss came when Knight’s sophomore Abe Robbins was forced to resign because he was spasmodic).
That resulted in Lone Peak scoring 28 of the possible 30 points in the event and winning their fifth straight title.
“I couldn’t be happier,” said head coach Roger Baumgartner. “They worked so hard this year. We had a goal in mind. The last six years have been an incredible run for us. The work ethic of these guys is extremely good. They are doing everything we asked them to prepare.” how we want him to prepare for the state. It’s just a great, great bunch of kids. “
The most exciting final was at No. 1 in singles, where Knight senior TJ Wells played incredible tennis to beat American Fork sophomore, Caden Hasler, 6-4, 6-3.
“It was such a fight,” said Hasler. “Props to Caden. I grew up playing with him so I know his game and we are good friends. I knew it was going to be tough and I couldn’t take anything for granted today. I had to come and do my best. I had to mentally.” stay super-calm because I knew he was going to take great shots. “
He said it was a great feeling to get the win, but mostly because he knew it was a big step for his team.
“We have a great team and I didn’t do it for myself,” said Wells. “I did it for all of them. They were all with me the whole ride and cheered me the whole game, so I played for them too.”
The Knights had solid supporters moving from one title match to the next.
They were there for knight freshman Griffin Karras when he beat Corner Canyon junior Spencer Willes in the No. 3 singles match (6-3, 6-3), when Lone Peak knocked out No. 1 doubles team from senior Brayden Blodgett and junior Nate Ashton from Charger , sophomore Cole Jenkins and freshman Beau Welker (7-5, 6-0) and when the No. 2 Doubles knight of junior Lucas Jackson and junior Isaac Downs defeated the American Fork duo of senior Tresan Hucks and sophomore Sam Jensen (6 – 1, 6-2).
“This team is special,” said Blodgett. “We had so much unity this year. Everyone from junior varsity comes to us to support us and that really energizes us on the field. It shows that we are the most focused team and ready to take it up.”
Blodgett explained that the tradition of success built at Lone Peak has driven the team to be at its best.
“It motivates everyone,” said Blodgett. ‘We want to keep that going. Some guys on the bus wrote “five peat” on their chests this morning. It showed that we were ready and came in with the mindset that no one was going to beat us. That’s the mindset we have and it has paid off. “
Baumgartner said he was happy to see his boys come up big on the biggest stage.
“We’ve had some great results over the past five or six years, but this year every position peaked at the right time,” said Baumgartner. “We played the absolute best when we had to be here at the end. These guys have been just off the charts in this tournament for the past few days.”
Wells said the best part of winning the 2021 title was doing it as a group.
“I think the bond we’ve developed means we’ll all be lifelong friends,” Wells said. “We’ve done so much together. Every man is there for the last player. The bond we’ve developed shows that we’ll always have each other’s backs. It’s been perfect.”
