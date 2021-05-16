Connect with us

Sidelines: Writing the next chapter of UMaine men’s hockey with the hiring of Ben Barr

Do you remember the 2004-2005 NHL industrial accidents? It resulted in an entire NHL season being canceled. A Stanley Cup was not awarded in 2005, and that had not happened since 1919, when the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Seattle Metropolitans was canceled after the fifth game due to the raging flu epidemic.

Perhaps in a few years, fans of the University of Maine hockey team will remember that the 2004-2005 lockout was the catalyst for the Black Bears’ newfound glory.

This week, Ben Barr was introduced as the new men’s hockey coach in Maine. Barr’s coaching journey started in part because of that lockout. Barr graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the spring of 2004, and like most hockey players, he considered testing his skating legs as a professional.

The lockout disrupted the entire professional hockey food chain. NHL players who want to stay sharp in case the lockout ended and their season started, claimed roster spots in lower leagues. That pushed players who would normally be on AHL rosters to the ECHL, and ECHL players to even lower leagues, or Europe.

“I probably wouldn’t play in the NHL. I was honest enough to myself to realize that this probably wouldn’t be the case, ”Barr said in a Zoom call to the media on Wednesday afternoon. “That (lock-out) has been filtered out to all competitions. That decision was made for me, to be honest. It was a difficult year to graduate. “

For the past 16 years, Barr has worked and made himself one of the top hockey assistant coaches in college. Now he gets his chance to run his own program. Here’s the most important thing Maine fans should know about Barr. Every team he has worked with as an assistant coach saw improvement, often dramatic improvement. Players Barr recruited for Union, Providence and last month UMass all won national championships.

Following the untimely death of coach Dennis “Red” Gendron on April 9, there was a segment of the Black Bear fan base who wanted Maine and expected him to hire another coach with deep ties to the school. The late Shawn Walsh was succeeded by Tim Whitehead, one of his former assistant coaches. Whitehead was followed by Gendron, another former Walsh assistant. There was no shortage of qualified candidates with ties to the Black Bears. Jim Montgomey, who coached Denver to an NCAA title before switching to the NHL; Greg Moore, now the head coach of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies; and Jack Capuano, a former NHL coach recently linked to coach the United States national team.

Any of them would have been a good choice, but none of them took much interest in the job. In the long run, that’s a good thing. Ben Guite would have been the safe choice. As a top assistant coach under Gendron and a member of the 1999 national championship team, a transition to the Guite era would have been smoother.

Maine doesn’t need a seamless right now. It needs a shake up. It needs someone like Walsh, who was 29 when he coached his first game with the Black Bears in 1984.

Memories of the Black Bears’ glory days are to be cherished. Watch highlights from the 1993 and 1999 national championship team time and again. At the same time, realize that those glory days are now ancient history. To regain a spot in the higher echelons of college hockey, Maine had to break with the past. Maine had to take a chance on a coach like Barr, a younger coach (Barr is 39) who has proven that he can recruit and build talented players.

It has been nine years since Maine last attended the NCAA tournament. The Black Bear tradition is gathering dust. It’s time to see if Barr, who correctly estimated how he could stay in hockey 17 years ago when he took the coaching path, is the coach. A season where no one raised the Stanley Cup could end up being the first chapter in the next great Black Bears hockey story.

