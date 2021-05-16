Matt Wilkinson wins twice, Ian Mortensen once while Knights finish third at MIAC Outdoor Championships





ST. PAUL, Minn. Matt Wilkinson (Sr./Greenwood, Minn./Minnetonka) won two events, breaking a MIAC Championships record when the Carleton College men’s track and field team finished in third place at the MIAC Outdoor Championships. “It was a long year of living with a very difficult level of discipline,” said Carleton head coach Dave Ricks , “But it ended in a wave of exciting gigs since early May. We packed a lot of action into a really small, intense window. We’ve had 52 PRs with just 21 guys in the last 15 days.” University of St. Thomas finished with 214.5 points and captured its 33rd title in the past 39 years. Saint John’s University, which holds the other six crowns during that period, came in second with 135 points. Carleton came in at 89 points, leaving Gustavus Adolphus College behind for third place by one point. The first event of the session saw the knights’ first victory of the day. Ian Mortensen (Fy./Shoreline, Wash./Shorecrest) won the javelin throw with a best throw of 56.50 meters. That was almost a three-meter improvement from what he measured at MIAC Decathlon last week, was six feet better than his next closest competitor on Saturday, and he ranks No. 3 on Carleton’s all-time leaderboard. The first race on the second day of the championship, the 3000m steeplechaser, resulted in Wilkinson’s first title of the afternoon. He broke his own school record by 12 seconds and the 35-year MIAC championship record by nearly eight seconds after clocking Saturday at 8:44 AM. Wilkinson continues to hold the fastest time in NCAA Division III this season, but his new position jumped him all the way to third in D-III history. Ben Santos (Jr./Boulder, Colo./Boulder) and Henry Bowman (So./Lafayette, Colo./Centaurus) followed 46 and 51 seconds later, respectively, to make it a 1-2-3 finish for Carleton and three more All-MIAC awards for the Knights. This was the only sweep off the stage by a men’s or women’s program at the outdoor 2021 conference. Santos improved his previous PR by almost 10 seconds with a time of 9: 30.44. Bowman cut nearly 18 seconds from his previous record in the event. Less than three hours after winning the steeplechase, Wilkinson was back on track for the 5,000-meter run. He and classmate Lucas Mueller (Sr./St Paul, Minn./Nova Classical Academy) finished 1-2 in the 5000m run, crossing the line at 14: 34.58 and 14: 40.36 respectively. Adam Nakasaka (Jr./Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) added to the Knights’ point total thanks to his eighth place finish. The last event of the championships determined which school finished in third place. The knights entered the 4×400 meter long relay one point behind Gustavus Adolphus. The quartet of Liam Kennedy (Fy./St. Paul, Minn./St. Paul Central), Mortensen, Jeremy Fong (So./Saitama, Japan / Christian Academy), ed Bridger Rives (Jr./Skiatook, Okla./Bishop Kelley) earned All-MIAC honorable mention after finishing third at 3: 24.07. Gustavus finished fifth in the event despite a seed time that was nearly five seconds faster than Carleton. Other top achievements for the knights:

Rives earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention with his sixth place finish in the 400 meters. He crossed the line in a personal best of 49.82.

Fong took fifth place in the 800 meters (personal best 1: 54.58), which earned him the whole honorable mention. Alistair Pattison (Fy./St. Paul, Minn./Como Park) also qualified for the final, finishing ninth at 2: 01.45.

Zak Sather (So./Eau Claire, Wis./Eau Claire Memorial) qualified for the final of the 1500-meter run, but failed to score after 10th place at 4: 01.67. All-MIAC PERFORMANCE FOR CARLETON (1st-3rd place individuals, 1st place relay) Running 10,000 meters 1. Lucas Mueller (29: 46.75 MIAC championships record, facilities record) Javelin throw 1. Ian Mortensen (56.50 meters personal best Steeplechase of 3000 meters 1. Matt Wilkinson (8: 44.01 MIAC Championship Record, Facility Record, School Record, Personal Best, No. 3 of all time in Division III)

2. Ben Santos (9: 30.44 personal best)

3. Henry Bowman (9: 35.44 personal best) Running 5000 meters 1. Matt Wilkinson (14: 34.58)

2. Lucas Mueller (14: 40.36) All-MIAC FAIR MENTION PERFORMANCE FOR CARLETON (4th-6th place individuals, 2nd-6th place relay) Running 10,000 meters 5. Stephen Lavey (31: 25.85) 4×800 meter relays 2. Ben Perry , Bridger Rives , Jeremy Fong , and Matt Wilkinson (7: 51.09) Running 400 meters 6. Bridger Rives (49.82 personal best) Running 800 meters 5. Jeremy Fong (1: 54.58 personal best) 4×400 meter relay 3. Carleton ( Liam Kennedy , Ian Mortensen , Jeremy Fong , Bridger Rives 3: 24.07)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos