Manhattan’s Dan Harkin wins first boys’ tennis title at school since ’82 | Sport

Manhattan senior Dan Harkin walked to the net at Court 9 and raised a single, solemn fist.
Harkin didn’t scream after he became the first Manhattan boy to win a state title since Michael Center in 1982. He also didn’t hit his chest or drop to his knees.
Just a fist and half smile, and he only offered that little glimpse into his psyche as he sealed his 6-4, 6-2 victory in Saturday’s championship game with an ace.
At the competition point, Harkins’ overwhelming service knocked the chain link fence in Harmon Park before Graham Faris of Shawnee Mission East could reach it. Then Harkin (31-1) flashed his right fist before embarking on the hug and handshake tour: first Faris (30-5), then relatives, teammates and the rivals whose respect he commanded throughout the season.
During the celebration, Harkins thanked him for never rising an octave above his standard monotone. In four years in Manhattan, he has never allowed the environment to influence his emotions.
He was not about to start in his last game.
“I feel like screaming stupid,” Harkin said. I don’t really think about what I’m going to do after a game. I was focused on serving.
Harkins’ demure personality served him well on his run through the talent-laden 6A singles. Despite losing more games in two days at state (24) than in his previous 16 games (23), Harkin claimed the championship was chasing his entire career. He proved his nerves of steel by reversing momentum during his last game.
Trailing 40-0 in game 10 of the first set (leading 5-4), Harkin scored the next five points to win the set. He also won the first three games of the second. And Faris, who played so steadily through the first nine games, faltered too long after Harkins’ comeback.
Whenever Faris seemed to find his balance, Harkin responded with a shot that left a grimace on Fariss’s face. Harkin hit several backhand winners in the final, including a clutch two-hander down the short sidelines on the penultimate point.
Faris, who rolled his eyes after seeing the ball whiz past his back shoulder, muttered his frustration at Harkins’ post-game precision.
I had a little more confidence and he was getting a little deflated, Harkin said. He was still fighting later in the game, but I had a pretty good lead.
The Indians followed Harkins’ lead and finished third as a team with 25 points. Blue Valley-Northwest finished two points ahead of them in second place, and Shawnee Mission East finished first with 47 points. Lancers Blake Eason and Hudson Mosher (32-0) won the state doubles title.
Manhattan’s Kelton Poole and Luke Craft finished ninth in the doubles. The Indians No. 1 duo finished four places higher than in 2019, despite losing their first match on both Friday and Saturday.
Craft, a senior, attributed his and Poole’s resilience to their improved chemistry.
We talk more between points, Craft said. We pick up each other. I think they were much more consistent overall.
Craft, along with fellow seniors Harkin, Jon Grove and Dil Ranaweera, have set a high standard for the 2022 Indians, led by returners Poole and Jackson Ivester. Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram called Grove and Ranaweera “great leaders” who have improved dramatically since he first saw them play at Eisenhower Middle School.
Ingram said Craft will benefit greatly from playing against college league next season. Craft will join Harkin next fall in Kansas Wesleyan, continuing their long-standing teammate streak.
Playing alongside Harkin, who planned to run 10-12 miles on Saturday night in preparation for Thursday’s regional track race (he’s the defending champion at 3,200 meters), Craft learned a lot about work ethic. But over the past four years, Harkin Craft has also learned a lot about poker faces.
Harkin rarely gets out of his competitive trance, Craft said. So when he does, the Indians notice.
Every response radiates a strong emotion, even a restrained fist.
That’s actually a lot of him, Craft said. He never gets really aroused, but he never gets frustrated either. It works for him.