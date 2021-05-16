Recalling the ones we lost from COVID-19

The pandemic has wrecked lives worldwide and more than three million people are reported to have died since Covid-19 first emerged in December 2019. Of course, sports are not exempt from the ravages of the virus. In this space, we take a moment to think about those we have lost in Indian sport.

Ramesh Tikaram (former parabadminton player, coach)

Died on July 16, 2020, 51 years old

Para athlete Tikaram, winner of the Arjuna Award, successfully started in international tournaments with shot put and javelin. He was also part of the Indian powerlifting team at the 1994 World Cup. He later switched to badminton and became the first Indian player to win a round at the 2001 Para Badminton World Championships. Seen as a sort of pioneer in Indian parabadminton. , he traveled with the national team as a coach for several editions of the Para Asian Games. He is also credited with forming the Badminton Sports Association of India for the Challenged, which later became part of the BAI.

Kishore Bhimani (writer, broadcaster)

Died on October 15, 2020, aged 81

Bhimani was the quintessential multisport and multimedia journalist of the 1970s and 80s. In his printed avatar, he was the sports editor of Kolkata’s The statesman newspaper, while his cricket commentary – often witty and irreverent – on radio and TV earned him pan-Indian recognition. He was friends with the leading cricketers of the day, across borders, but his first love was probably racing – Saturday afternoon would invariably find him at the Kolkata racecourse.

SM Sultan (Senior Vice President, TTFI)

Died on October 31, 2020, aged 61

Sultan, also secretary of the AP table tennis federation, has often been at the forefront of helping organize international competitions in India. He played a pivotal role in Hyderabad hosting the 2010 World Cadet Challenge and the 2012 ITTF World Junior Championships. In addition to Sultan, his mother, wife and son also succumbed to the virus.

Ahmed Hussain (football player, sports manager)

Died April 16, 2021, 85 years old

Hussain was a defender who played on the great Indian team that finished fourth at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. Two years later, he was part of the squad that finished fourth at the Tokyo Asian Games. He mainly divided his club career between Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata and Hyderabad FC, in his hometown. He later settled in Bengaluru, where he died.

Anupama Punchimanda (International hockey referee)

Died April 18, 2021, aged 40

Anupama, a former state hockey player from Karnataka, became the first female referee from India to perform at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006. She has been active in more than 90 international competitions, including several major competitions such as the FIH Junior World Cup and Asian Games. aside from over 100 games at the national and state level.

Babulal Goverdhan ‘BG’ Joshi (hockey statistician)

Died April 20, 2021, aged 67

Joshi was a true one-man army of statistics, numbers and records in international hockey. He would be the first point of contact not only for Hockey India, but also for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in terms of mutual figures and player profiles. A resident of Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, he traveled to every hockey event in India and abroad, often at his own expense, and also visited Bengaluru, where one of his two sons lives. Whenever he was there, he made it a point to stop by the ESPN office, with snacks from his hometown in tow.

Chandro Tomar (gunman)

Died April 30, 2021, 89 years old

Nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, Tomar was 65 years old when she first started shooting. It was born of her granddaughter who showed an interest in pursuing the sport. Hailing from the village of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, she competed with her sister Prakashi Tomar in the veteran category of a number of national competitions, won numerous medals and is seen as an icon for breaking stereotypes and fighting patriarchy.

RK Sacheti (Executive Director, Boxing Federation of India)

Died May 4, 2021, aged 56

Widely regarded as one of the backroom officials responsible for the growth of Indian boxing, and was seen as the “life and soul” of the federation. Sacheti became BFI ED in 2016. Last year he was invited by the Experts Group of the International Olympic Committee to “advise on the formulation of rules for Olympic qualifiers”.

MK Kaushik (Olympic gold-winning hockey player, national team coach)

Died May 8, 2021, aged 66

Kaushik was a key member of India’s last Olympic gold-winning team, in 1980, and later a successful national team manager. Under his coaching, the men’s team won gold at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, while the women won bronze at the 2006 Doha Asian Games. He received the Arjuna Award in 1998 and the Dronacharya Prize in 2002.

Ravinder Pal Singh (Olympic gold-winning hockey player)

Died on May 8, 2021, aged 60

Singh, who played in the center, competed in the 1980 and 1984 Olympics, the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), the 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and the 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi. He also played in the 1979 Junior World Championships.

V Chandrasekhar (TT player, coach)

Died 12 May 2021, aged 64

Affectionately known as Chandra, Chandrasekhar was a three-time national champion whose career was brutally cut short, at its peak, when a minor surgery went horribly wrong. However, he did not give up and continued to devote his life to table tennis – opening an academy in Chennai and mentoring generations of players, including the aspiring Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.