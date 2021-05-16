Frisco Fighters beats Spokane Shock as Indoor Football League officially returns to Lilac City

Coverage sharpened when Spokane Shock quarterback Charles McCullum scanned the crisp, blue and orange turf for a receiver and a pillow.

With no window in place, McCullum stopped football, bypassed a host of defenders, and got in touch as he dove over the goal line to score the Indoor Football League’s first touchdown in nearly four years.

The lights dimmed and a spotlight shone on McCullum as he finished fourth in the Spokane Arena on Saturday, but the roar typically associated with the former Arena Football League and af2 was absent.

The Shock made their long, anticipated, and coronavirus-altered, fan-less return against the Frisco (Texas) Fighters, a freshman IFL team also riddled with several players who excelled at the Power 5 college level with short NFL stints.

The arena, which serves as a COVID-19 vaccination site, won’t allow fans that it didn’t fill much of the rugged arena known as Deaf Valley, like previous rowdy Shock games, until June.

If it did, the boisterous orange-clad fan base would have had enough to cheer and scoff at the loss of Shocks 36-33.

Former Texas Tech runs back DeMarcus Felton’s 1-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds to go, his third touchdown of the night was the difference.

When the pads opened on Saturday and helmets collided, it echoed in the cavernous arena.

Trash talk and coach talk are also carried by the audience.

Shocked back Davonte Sapp-Lynch, the brother of the former Seattle Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch, threw a Frisco player across the boards, provoking cries and screams from teammates, as well as an unsportsmanlike penalty flag.

Don’t tell me about physical play! Sapp-Lynch said as he walked to the corner of his team, which is 25 meters wide and 50 meters long with end zones of 8 meters.

Sapp-Lynch scored two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, but much of the entertainment was extracurricular.

When McCullum receiver and former Florida Atlantic star Kamrin Solomon hit with a short touchdown pass, Solomon walked to the Frisco section of the field where players mocked to shake their hands.

When Frisco linebacker and former Auburn star Kris Frost was ejected for delivering a punch, the reaction was evident.

Get his ass off the field! a Shock player shouted as Frost left the game.

Violation was admittedly sloppy early on. There were minor penalties and several short-lived cleanups.

But a level of professional football had officially returned to Spokane after a hiatus.

The Spokane Shock, which switched brands after a successful 10-year run in the af2 and AFL before switching brands and eventually folding in 2017, was set to return in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its return of the franchise.

In early 2020, Spokane Shock’s new head coach Billy Back moved his family from Carolina, where he led the National Arena League’s successful Carolina Cobras.

Back, his wife Stacie and three children were unsure of their future at the height of the pandemic, often making forays back to the Midwest and the East Coast while they waited.

When the start of the 2021 season finally came to fruition, it came with a sense of relief.

Families of players and coaches were allowed to follow the game live.

It’s exciting and the kids, and the kids love it, so hopefully we can get some fans here soon, ”said Stacie Back. It’s been tough. Rough for the players so it’s good to see them there again.

A big reason why Billy took this job was because of the large fan base of Shocks, so we want to see them here.

Back’s 12-year-old daughter London was especially excited to see her father pacing the sidelines again.

We were excited to get here, when COVID hit, and I thought Oh, great, London said. But the games are back, so that’s good.

New Spokane Shock owner Sam Adams, the former All-Pro defensive lineman who had a stint with the Seattle Seahawks, was in Spokane to see the product he’s been bragging about since announcing the teams’ rebirth in 2019.

This game counts, so it’s an opportunity for the team and operations to improve before fans can come in and see them, Adams said at halftime. This is a great team and it will be a big part of the community so this will help us have a great product right away

Frisco is a good team. They have some good guys and hall of fame coaches. We have one of the toughest schedules in the competition, so we’ll have a lot of big tests.