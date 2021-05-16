Whitefish teams up with Corvallis and Hamilton in tennis duels







WHITEFISH The Whitefish Lady Bulldogs tennis team continued to make their way through Class A with a pair of double wins on Saturday against Corvallis and Hamilton. The Bulldogs are 14-2 in duels this season. Gracie Smyley and Anyah Cripe were double winners for Whitefish, who beat Corvallis 5-2 and Hamilton 7-0. Whitefishs Lauren Brown was forced to stop in her match against Corvallis Lilly Trail due to the heat. Cripes opponent, Tiani Ertel, also retired due to the heat. Ali Hirsch and Tallory Workman twice won for Whitefish in doubles, as did Emma Trieweiler and Ashley Gunset and Stacia Tremper and Addie Oehlerich. The Whitefish boys also beat Corvallis and Hamilton, with scores of 6-1 and 7-0. Jayce Cripe was a double winner, as were the doubles Highland Lee-French and Aaron Dicks. Whitefish is inactive until Thursday when the Western A Divisional starts in Polson. GIRLS Whitefish 5, Corvallis 2 Singles Gracie Smyley (WF) d. Madeline Delco 6-0, 6-0. Anyah Cripe (WF) d. Tiani Ertel 6-5, ret. Lilly Trail (C) d. Lauren Brown 5-2, ret. Emma Shaffer (WF) d. Addie Rohlman 9-8. Double Ali Hirsch / Tallory Workman (WF) d. Hailey Anderson / Madison Henry 6-4, 6-3. Emma Trieweiler / Ashley Gunset (WF) d. Ala Allsop / Emma Jessop 6-2, 6-1. Dakota Powell / Bailey Jessop (C) o. Addie Oehlerich / Stacia Tremper 6-4, 6-2. BOYS Whitefish 6 Corvallis 1 Singles Jayce Cripe (W) d. Cade Kelley 6-0, 6-1. Aaron Powel (C) d. Joe Brandt 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Johnny Nix (W) d. Paul Powell 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. Aydin Mulholland (W) won with forfeiture. Double Aaron Dicks / Highland Lee-French (W) d. Marshall Fehr / Jason Bay 6-0, 6-4. Jack Robertson / Mason Kelch (W) o. Luke Sangster / Nik Talia 6-4, 6-4. Fin Stagg / Austin Gunset (W) d. Ryan Hutchinson / Grant Wilcox 6-4, 6-1. GIRLS Whitefish 7, Hamilton 0 Singles Gracie Smyley (WF) d. Eliana Foss 6-3, 7-5. Lauren Brown (WF) d. Gracie Hawkes 6-2, 6-1. Anyah Cripe (WF) d. Janessa Chaplin 6-2, 6-1. Alivia Lusko (WF) o. Sophia Lewanski 6-2, 6-1. Double Ali Hirsch / Tallory Workman (WF) d. Maria Kanewisher 7-5, 6-4. Emma Trieweiler / Ashley Gunset (WF) d. Madeline DeVall / Emma Hollingsworth 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Stacia Tremper / Addie Oehlerich d. Ellie Pearce / Gwen Wolfe 6-4, 6-4. BOYS Whitefish 7 Hamilton 0 Singles Jayce Cripe (W) d. Andy Purcell 6-0, 6-3. Joe Brandt (W) o. Colin Haney 6-1, 6-2. Aydin Mulholland (W) o. Dawson Berglund 6-0, 6-0. Jesse Burrough (W) o. Max Naidl 6-2, 7-5. Double Aaron Dicks / Highland Lee-French (W) d. Liam OConnell / Jackson Heath 6-0, 6-1. Jack Robertson / Mason Kelch (W) o. Logan VanDenberg / Isaac Harmon 6-1, 6-3. Fin Stagg / Austin Gunset (W) d. Cooper Gurney / Ryan Jordan 6-2, 6-1.

