RIVALRY REVIVAL: Leafs-Canadien’s rendezvous lasted long enough to resume

Lance Hornby

It will be the prowess of Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs against the hard-hitting Canadiens, led by winger Josh Anderson, as the two old rival teams face off in their first-round playoff series starting in Toronto on Thursday. When the teams last met in 1979, the sleek Habs were the big favorites in first place, the Leafs the gritty underdogs.
This time, Wayne Gretzky can destroy a potential Toronto-Montreal Stanley Cup Cup playoff.

After years of lament by Leafs Nation, what if? When No. 99 derailed their dream game in the 1993 Cup Final, the NHL’s oldest rivals are finally back to playoff hockey.

The Cliff Fletcher-era Leafs were 60 minutes away from an all-Canadian championship that Toronto fans believed were destined to win after three consecutive seven-game runs, the last against Gretzky and his Los Angeles Kings.

Then Wayne had the hat-trick in Game 7, the one he called his best night, said John Shannon, veteran producer of Hockey night in Canada and now a broadcaster / podcaster. You will remember that was also a time when the Leafs and Canadiens could still play for the cup because Toronto was in the West, which was one of the reasons the league left them at that conference for the chance to play in Montreal. meet the final.

Undoubtedly, there was great anticipation for the Leafs and Canadiens that year. ESPN was the titleholder in the US and is said to have (resonate) there too. Until then, the ratings for the final over the years have been okay, but not solid.

Montreal beat the Kings in the final, the most recent Canadian team to claim the cup.

A few years later, Toronto was back The glorious in the east, yet they somehow missed each other every spring, two flagships passing by at night. Now, thanks to this season’s North Division, a necessity of COVID-19 restrictions, all seven Canadian teams were under one post-season tent.

Coast-to-coast zealots, with current or ancestral ties to one of the clubs from the earliest days of NHL radio and TV, can’t wait for the puck to be dropped at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. It’s only the first round, but this game has loud echoes of past playoffs, an era when these teams were symbols of language and cultural pride.

Their most recent head-to-heads in the late ’70s were both over in four consecutive times, a good Toronto team beaten by a great Montreal squad. Leafs’ most recent victory over the Habs, in 1967, was also their last Stanley Cup to date.

That triumph before expansion, in the nation’s centennial year, is still one of this city’s greatest pro sports chapters. The underdog old guard Leafs, with an average age of 32, closed the dynamic Habs in first place.

In 2021 the role will be reversed. The Leafs, who ran the division almost wire to wire with a flying circus of skill and scoring, versus the gritty Habs, drenched in defense with the division’s highest hit count.

Other nights, audiences will enjoy Connor McDavids Edmonton Oilers against the Winnipeg Jets in the other North series.

TV treats like this are the reason Rogers Communications spent $ 5.2 billion on national broadcast rights in 2013.

In both series, Rogers has hit a homerun, Shannon said. Edmonton-Winnipeg, Toronto-Montreal, I don’t think you could draft it any better. Fans who have been clamoring for this for so long will be thrilled. We’ve seen it in the West (with local rivals in the playoffs), now the whole country can enjoy it. They could have remarkable ratings.

NBC also covers Montreal-Toronto as it is every series. There is tension everywhere when you get one of those six older teams against each other in the playoffs. And as much as the pandemic is a problem for all of us (no fans will be allowed into the Scotiabank Arena or the Bell Center in Montreal), this will be a positive point.

Since 93 both franchises fell in hard times, the Canadiens missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, the Leafs for seven. Now things are looking up.

You really have to give credit to both teams, Shannon said. Montreal has done a great job over the past 20 years reconnecting with their fans of all ages. And what the Leafs have been doing since the arrival of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews is creating a new generation of fans in southern Ontario.

Also, don’t ignore the Raptors effect in all of this, the pressure within MLSE that the Leafs have to agree with what they did. This is the hockey opportunity to get to the same level as what the basketball team did.

