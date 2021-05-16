5 things we learned from the last Saudi Pro League round as top teams stumble

It was another action-packed weekend in the Saudi Pro League, now that the season is coming to an end. There were thrilling clashes, lost points and shocking defeats. Most teams have only three games left, but there is still plenty to play at both ends of the table. Here are five things we learned from the latest action.

1. Al-Shabab are spent

There doesn’t seem to be any other way to put it. The team, which was lively and full of attacking ideas a few weeks ago, looked ready for the title. But you can’t lose four out of five games at this stage of the season and still expect to get your hands on the trophy. They are now four points behind leader Al-Hilal with a much inferior goal difference and there seems to be no going back.

The 5-1 defeat to Al-Hilal last week could have been written off as a deviation, especially as a red card had a big effect. But losing 4-3 to Al-Ettifaq on Friday suggests there is no turning back, even with what appears to be a soft run-in. It was not a bad performance, but it was not the achievement of champions.

However, it started well. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo had the Riyadh club a 2-0 lead in the middle of the first half and everything looked good, but then things went wrong.

There was no secret about the defeat, no turning point: Al-Shabab missed opportunities and then made mistakes in the back. Coach Carlos Inarejos lamented the luck of his teams, and while the young Spaniard did have a point, losing four out of five when the trophy is in sight isn’t just about luck.

Wonder goal makes Al-Hilal stumble, but champions still on track

Jose Moraiss’s first game on the sidelines as Al-Hilal’s boss was something of a disappointment. Had the champions defeated Al-Batin on a team battling relegation that had won just two points from the previous six games instead of drawing 1-1, the players would have been close enough to the trophy to be their reflection. see.

Al-Hilal took the lead thanks to another fine example of top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis’ finishing of the competitions, a beautiful rising volley. But that was nothing compared to Mohammed Ray’s strike in the half hour.

The Dutch forward picked up the ball in his own half when Al-Batin counterattacked, ran to the edge of the Al-Hilal area and released an unstoppable shot. You won’t see a better goal all season. It seems that a significant blow to both ends of the table may have not only slowed Al-Hilals’ rise to the title but could also save Al-Batin.

Al-Hilal had a number of chances to win the game, but it was fitting that they were lost. Rayhi didn’t deserve to be on the losing side after what he did. Still, the champions are four points clear and they look good.

3. Relegation battle flares up

Al-Ain became the first team to relegate this season, although this had been going on for a while. As a newly promoted team, they had started the season with four consecutive losses, and while there were occasional rallies, it always looked doomed.

However, others at the bottom are more fighting. Al-Batin didn’t hurt their chances of survival by taking a point against Al-Hilal, and after eight consecutive defeats in all competitions, Al-Wehda finally returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-2 win over Al-Fateh.

There is often one team that almost comes back from the dead, and this season that is Damac. After three wins and two draws from the previous five games, the clash against Al-Ittihad was a big one, and it shows how much improved the team has been that they were disappointed with a 1-1 draw.

4. Al-Ittihad threatens to miss Asia

The Tigers should be grateful to have gathered after a slow start to even think of competing in the title race, but that dream is definitely over. The 1-1 draw with an in-form Damac means that they are now five points behind Al-Hilal. More importantly, it means that Al-Ittihad has dropped to fourth on goal difference behind Al-Taawoun.

The focus is now on returning to the top three and making it to the 2022 AFC Champions League. The Jeddah club has a game in hand against Al-Taawoun and quite a run-in, but with just one win in the last five games, they need to get their house in order and not waste the hard work of the past few weeks.

5. Al-Ahli breathes a sigh of relief

It was perhaps fitting that this 1-0 win over Al-Qadisiyah was settled by a second half penalty kick from (who else?) Omar Al-Somah. It was not to be forgotten, but a great result. Officials at Al-Ahli talked about the need to just win, however possible, to end a seven-game losing streak.

There are rumors that recently appointed coach Laurentiu Regencampf’s stay in Saudi Arabia would be short-lived, and while the win doesn’t mean the Romanian is safe or that things are now going well in the green corner of Jeddah, it does mean that maybe a corner has turned. At least the story has changed for now.