Declan Rice admits it’s up to us as West Ham’s Champions League is hoping to end
Declan Rice admits West Ham is only to blame after their fading hopes for Champions League qualification were almost certainly extinguished, but insists there are plenty of exciting times ahead.
The high-flying Hammers had plans to reach the European football club football league for the first time after a great season led by David Moyes.
But Saturday night, frustrating a 1-1 draw against humble Brighton, the East London club left five points behind fourth-place Chelsea with only two games to go.
Influential England midfielder Rice, who returned from a six-week injury absence as the visitors captain at Amex Stadium, is now focused on securing a spot in the Europa League while trying to set the club’s record in the Premier. League of 62 points to break.
Obviously, it’s awful because we had Champions League spots in our sights and we can’t really rely on other teams around us to lose and take a draw, he told Sky Sports.
We have to go out to win, it’s up to us if we want to do that.
We’ve drawn too much lately, we’ve also lost a few games and if you want to compete for the Champions League, you have to win the games we lost.
At one point it seemed possible, but that’s football, that would still be optimistic.
Were now at 59 (points), we can finish at 65 if we win our last two. That would be West Hams’ best season ever and hopefully some kind of Europe.
Every West Ham fan watching, everyone around the world, everyone I speak to is buzzing with how this year is over and so am I.
There are plenty of exciting times to look forward to.
Named Benrahmas maiden Hammers goal saved a south coast run after Danny Welbeck put the hosts ahead with his 50th Premier League goal.
West Ham will travel to relegated West Brom on Wednesday before receiving Southampton.
Last season, Moyes men escaped relegation by just five points, with Rice quickly referencing the massive improvement.
This season has been excellent, we gave everything, he said.
If you compare our two seasons last year with this year, the turnaround has been phenomenal. It was a pleasure to be a part of it.
Rice was back on top flight for the first time since the 3-3 draw against Arsenal on March 21, after suffering a knee problem during international service.
With England boss Gareth Southgate watching from the stands in Sussex with the rescheduled Euro 2020 just around the corner, the 22-year-old is delighted to return to fitness.
It was great to be back. The injury was a shock; After playing so many games, you feel like you’re going to be invincible and never get injured, Rice said.
I just had to stay positive, hit it, give it my all in the gym to get myself back and to get 90 minutes, didn’t think I could do it, just show that hard work pays off.
Brighton have now lost 25 points from winning positions after their 14th draw of the campaign.
Graham Potter’s Seagulls, safe from relegation, remain 17th for tough matches against champions Manchester City and Arsenal.
How do we take the next steps? It’s a simple question and I don’t think we’re far away, but we know what to do, Albion boss Potter said.
There is a lot to be excited about.
We’ve given a lot of young players a chance and they will keep getting better. We were optimistic, but we know there is still work to be done.
PA Media
