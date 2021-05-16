Tigers versus Longhorns in the Battle of Kaufman





Since the loss of several Auburn football defense members to the NCAA transfer portal, head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have lost no time to bolster the d-line. Yesterday, Southeast Missouri’s DB Bydarrius Knighten signed up for the Tigers, and the day before that UAB transition transfer, Tony Fair joined the roster. Now one of the Tigers’ main recruiting targets, Vanderbilt DB transfer Donovan Kaufman, has announced that his final decision will come tomorrow, and it looks like it will come down to Auburn or Texas. Kaufman has been on Auburn’s radar since he entered the transfer portal in April, which is likely thanks to the Tigers’ defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who was previously Vanderbilt’s head coach. According to Auburn UndercoverKaufman has a hard time choosing between the two schools as they both sell the whole atmosphere of the school and the conference culture rather than just the football program itself. The DB has had virtual visits with both Auburn and Texas and has nothing left on its schedule. Dedication next Wednesday. – Donovan Kaufman (@SosaKaufman) May 15, 2021 The Tigers may have a slight advantage over the Longhorns in recruiting Kaufman due to the depth map, according to BurntOrangeNation.com. Texas has Brenden Schooler, BJ Foster and Jerrin Thompson all fighting for a safe starting position, while Auburn has Smoke Monday, Ladarius Tennison and…. a few question marks. In terms of participating in a program and establishing a starting role, Kaufman may have a better shot at the Plains, where he already has a strong connection to the head of defense. 247Sports’ Transfer Portal Crystal Ball has the security to choose Auburn football, but he does have connections with UT support staff, who are almost as new as Coach Bryan Harsin’s. Like a real freshman in 2020, Kaufman only played two games before signing COVID-19 and excluded for the remainder of the season. In those two games, he scored 15 tackles and one pass break-up, as well as five kick returns for a total of 137 yards. Five of those tackles came against Texas A&M during the season opener, and Kaufman held the team-high of 10 tackles against LSU.







