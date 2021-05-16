Why Lone Peaks 6th consecutive 6A state title tennis is a great ride





Remember when the Lone Peak Knights were the primary high school basketball force for boys? Remember when the Knights were Utah’s most successful football show? On Saturday afternoon, the Knights at Liberty Park put an emphasis on boys’ tennis as part of the school’s impressive track and field program, winning individual titles in all five classifications as they progressed to their sixth team title in a row. It’s been a great ride, said Lone Peak coach Roger Baumgartner. We should have won it last year, except for COVID. I’m just so happy for the kids that we could play and end up like we did. The Knights got a perfect score of 28 points compared to rivals Corner Canyon (16) and American Fork (14) from Region 4. Bingham and Riverton were tied at six each.

Lone Peaks TJ Wells will play American Forks Caden Hasler on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the No. 1 Final of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



Lone Peaks TJ Wells celebrates after winning a point against American Forks Caden Hasler in the No. 1 singles final match of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



Lone Peak fans cheer as TJ Wells plays American Forks Caden Hasler on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the # 1 final of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



American Forks Caden Hasler will play Lone Peaks TJ Wells on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the No. 1 Final of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



Lone Peaks TJ Wells will play American Forks Caden Hasler on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the No. 1 Final of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



Lone Peaks TJ Wells celebrates after winning a point against American Forks Caden Hasler in the No. 1 singles final match of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



American Forks Caden Hasler will play Lone Peaks TJ Wells on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the No. 1 Final of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



American Forks Caden Hasler will play Lone Peaks TJ Wells on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the No. 1 Final of the 6A Boys Tennis Tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.



Lone Peak had a comfortable lead after day one, but Baumgartner said he wasn’t feeling soothing until Griffin Karras avenged a narrow loss in last weeks field tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Corner Canyons Spencer Willes. Then he tried to enjoy the cloudy, warm afternoon and think about how to avoid the traditional Gatorade bath after the game. Baumgartner was unsuccessful, but his post-dunking smile showed he wasn’t too disappointed. Previously, he saw TJ Wells, Abe Robbins and Karras take singles titles, and the doubles teams of Nate Ashton-Brayden Blodgett and Lucas Jackson-Isaac Downs each pitched for victories. Only one of their games on Saturday lasted longer than two sets, and Blodgetts’ triumph was arguably the most impressive since he has battled cancer in recent years and last season, Utah teams were obviously unable to participate in the state due to pandemic restrictions for the coronavirus. Karras title was sweet too, and the freshman said he appreciated his teammates and previous opponents for helping him prepare for the nerves he first encountered at State I’ve played against these guys before and knew what to expect, he said. The best part was to be part of a team and cheer each other on. Karras added that Lone Peaks players are known for their boisterous cheers and that this helped him get through tough times. Lone Peak had a lot to cheer on, but so did the Region 4 teams in general. Every championship match was between enemies from that area and Josh Peterson (Bingham), Cody Burke (Riverton), Kingsley Hoang (Bingham), Jay Taggart (Syracuse) and Christian Driggs-Drew Blackwell (Riverton) were the only non-Region 4 athletes to make it a two-day game. 6A tennis tournament for boys At Liberty Park, Salt Lake City Results on Saturday Team scores: 1. Lone Peak 28; 2. Corner Canyon 16; 3. American fork 14; 4. Bingham, Riverton 6; 6. Skyridge 4; 7. Syracuse 3; 8. Jordan, Pleasant Grove, Weber 2; Davis, Fremont, Granger, Herriman, Layton, Taylorsville, West 1. Individual results No. 1 singles Semi-finals: Caden Hasler (American Fork) def. Josh Peterson (Bingham) 6-0, 6-2. TJ Wells (Lone Peak) def. Cody Burke (Riverton) 6-1, 6-0. Championship: Wells def. Hasler 6-4, 6-3. No. 2 singles Semi-finalsAidan Rideout (Corner Canyon) def. Carson McBeth (American Fork) 6-0, 6-2. Abe Robbins (Lone Peak) defeats. Kingsley Hoang (Bingham) 6-4, 7-5. Championship: Robbins def. Rideout 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 singles Semi-finals: Spencer Willes (Corner Canyon) def.Jay Taggart (Syracuse) 6-1, 6-1. Griffin Karras (Lone Peak). Adam Clarke (American Fork) 6-2, 6-0. Championship: Karras def. Willes 6-3, 6-3. No. 1 doubles Semi-finals: Cole Jenkins-Beau Welker (Corner Canyon) def. Derek Larson-Luke Rich (American Fork) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Nate Ashton-Brayden Blodgett (Lone Peak) def. Adam Ellis-Kade Purser (Pleasant Grove) 6-1, 6-1. Championship: Ashton-Blodgett defeats. Jenkins-Welker 7-5, 6-0. No. 2 double rooms Semi-finals: Sam Jensen-Treson Hucks (American Fork) def. Logan Pickle-Max Ericksen (Skyridge) 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Lucas Jackson-Isaac Downs (Lone Peak) def. Christian Driggs-Drew Blackwell (Riverton) 6-1, 6-0. Championship: Jackson-Downs def. Jensen-Hucks 6-1, 6-2.

