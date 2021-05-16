Den Bosch and Bloemendaal take Dutch hockey titles

A penalty corner in the last minute by the Dutch danger woman Frederique Matla gave Den Bosch the national title for the 20th time in club history on Saturday.

Matla made sure that Den Bosch got the Major league title by old rivals Amsterdam with a last-hijp strike to spark wild parties.

Since they first won the women’s title in 1998, they’ve won size three every season. In the past two seasons, Matla has scored 49 times.

It was a fitting end to Raoul Ehren’s tenure. He will now take over the role of head coach in Belgium full-time this summer, having also won eight Euro titles as head coach since 2009.

However, there was a downside to the win after Lidewij Welten suffered a hamstring late and is now a serious doubt for the Olympics.

With the EuroHockey Championships almost certainly ruled out, Welten admitted: “It will be difficult to make it to the Olympics.”

Bloemendaal, the Netherlands On Saturday, they retained their men’s big league-title thanks to a Thierry Brinkman-double and a shoot-out victory over Kampong.

Just like the first draw in midweek, Bloemendaal and Kampong finished 2-2 before the orange men won 3-1 in the shoot-out.

In a relatively quiet encounter, the game lit up in the last quarter when Floris de Ridder unnecessarily poked Brinkman in the stomach with his stick and was shown red.

Brinkman then scored his second one minute before the end of normal time and scored Bloemendaal’s second in the shoot-out when the champion won 3-1 from the 23m line.

In a repeat of the 2018/19 final – Kampong had also won the two previous national titles – coach Roelant Oltmans had to make do without the suspended Sander de Wijn and the injured keeper David Harte.

Alexander Hendrickx, from Pinok, finished as the season’s top scorer with 21.