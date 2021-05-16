COVID seems to have shrunk people’s lives | Germany | News and in-depth coverage from Berlin and beyond | DW

Haus am Quendelberg is a residential project in the West German town of Montabaur. It is home to 24 men and women with cognitive impairment. And COVID-19 has completely changed their lives.

Groups of eight people are accommodated on each of the three floors. They share a kitchen, but each resident has a private bathroom. No one can forget here that the coronavirus pandemic is still a serious threat. After all, everyone, including the nursing staff, wears FFP2 masks all the time, except in their own room and during meals.

The residents of Haus am Quendelberg share the kitchen

Stefan Jung is 63 years old. He is a big fan of table tennis and football. He also collects historical biographies and has had plenty of time to read due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he also likes to take walks in the city, for example.

“The worst thing when the pandemic started was that I couldn’t get out,” Stefan recalls. “For one thing, you just couldn’t get out at all!”

Rita Wingender also likes to go into town, have an ice cream, meet friends for coffee, and keep up to date with things. Before COVID, she would be gone for up to three hours and bump into all kinds of people. Now she often only stays away for 10 minutes, says director of nursing home Matthias Dill.

The Haus am Quendelberg house is a short walk from the local bakery, supermarket, shopping center and small park. When strict COVID restrictions were first imposed in March 2020, it was announced that all residents would stay at home. They felt like they were being locked up. “Locked up,” says Dill, “is a hard way to put it. But that was what it came down to. ‘ The care staff at home had to work hard to convince residents of the need to stay safe in order to reduce the risk of the corona virus.

Stefan Jung likes to read and has recently had more time than he would like

The situation got more difficult, says Dill, when some rules were relaxed: “Our customers looked out the window. And of course they could see that in many ways life was returning to normal.” As the pandemic wore on, they missed the Summer Market, the Advent Market, and met people in the nearby church garden.

Made to wait for vaccination

The people in Haus am Quendelberg had to wait longer for vaccinations than residents of regular care homes. Management of the rollout was “less coordinated than elsewhere”. Nevertheless, most clients had received their first vaccination at the end of April. Dill uses the term client consciously: to emphasize that his staff is committed to serving the interests of the 24 residents, including their right to independence: “It is our duty to make sure they get out. In an ideal world wouldn’t they “don’t need us.”

Although some of the people living in Haus am Quendelberg are there due to accidents later in life, most residents have suffered from cognitive impairment since early childhood, which is why they have legal guardians, either parents, siblings, or full-time professional guardians , some of them are responsible for more than 20 different cases.

These guardians offer them guidance in making decisions about things like money or health issues. For example, they must give permission for vaccinations. Or permission for an interview with DW.

Most residents work in nearby workshops where people with disabilities work. When these workshops had to close in 2020 due to the impact of COVID, some informal carers set up alternative programs in the nursing home. But when the workshops reopened, contact had to be kept to a minimum. Anyone living in Montabaur must stay in Montabaur. It was a statement that cost several people their jobs at home.

Haus am Quendelberg has a view of the town of Montabaur and its castle

Cut off from family and friends: ‘I long to see them’

As in any nursing home, visits were kept to an absolute minimum. To begin with, no one was even allowed to visit. Even today, visits must be recorded in advance, kept short, and visitors must stay away from the groups living in the house. A tablet computer was made available for video chats. But it was hardly used, with telephone calls the only other alternative.

“I haven’t had a visitor,” says Michaela Iltis, and it clearly hurts: “I long to see my aunt.” The one she visited before the pandemic. The divorce, she repeats, is painful.

The 51-year-old says COVID has also been a real challenge to her relationship with her partner, Rolf-Dieter Brz, who is also a resident of the house. But they live on different floors: “He has to stay upstairs. Me downstairs. We just can’t see each other.” Although Brz points out that she sometimes sneaks upstairs. “Not long,” adds Iltis.

The two also share a bus to work in the morning. Both with masks. And social aloofness applies, of course. After that, they work in different groups and always regret breaking up at the end of the bus ride.

Residents Michaela Iltis and her partner Rolf-Dieter Brz are tired of the limitations of the corona virus

Frustration and hostility

Brz is one of many people struggling to come to terms with the changes COVID is bringing: “It’s awful. You never see anyone.” Even his full-time guardian won’t come along, “until it’s all over.” Masks and hygiene measures are not the problem, he says. But, he adds, “I ruined my skin and my hands with all that sanitizer.”

And there are other injuries too. During the time when they were not allowed to leave the nursing home under any circumstances, he stepped outside the building and sat on a couch. Then someone started yelling for him to go in! Iltis recalls the incident: “What nonsense!”

Nursing home director Matthias Dill (r) ensures that visitors adhere to social distance rules

Hostility and ridicule from young people that was also going on for COVID, Birgit Reuter recalls. She has an office job in the house of Haus am Quendelberg. A job that she really enjoys, she says, because of the contact with the people who live in the project. But even before the coronavirus arrived, there were people asking incredible questions: “Why are you releasing them! They are disabled!” She says it’s hard to understand why anyone would talk like that.

Matthias Dill says, “We clearly have a lot of room for improvement when it comes to overcoming the wall that many people have in mind.” People have a lot of fear, a lot of reservations. Which makes participation difficult. And explains concerns in wider society: “We need more political support.”

On the wish list for the future?

“That we finally get on top of corona!”, Says Michaela Iltis. She still looks forward to seeing her aunt again. Stefan Jung meanwhile says it is high time to visit his niece in Cologne. His parents and sister have passed away. “I have to go home,” he says. And his voice breaks.

Most of the residents of the home in Montabaur hope to receive the second dose of their vaccination by the end of May. And while they all know things will never be the same again, they share one powerful hope: that things will return to normal.

This article has been translated from German.

