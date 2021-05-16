Giro d’Italia stage 9 – Live coverage

Refresh

So Bouchard, Cataldo and Fabbro are now in the lead, but there are several riders trying to cross.

Cataldo is leading a chase and we are about to have two drivers at the front of the race. Another 130 km.

Bouchard has attacked again and this time he has a hole. It all depends on who wants to join him.

Ruben Guerreiro goes again with 132 km to go, but this time he can easily be followed as the peloton gets off the starting blocks.

Copy and paste: it’s all back together.

The main group has about 15 seconds, but there is no sign that the peloton is slowing down at this point. It is still full throttle with 133 km to go.

Ruben Guerreiro leads a group that is probably about 25 strong. Roche is there, Mader and Mollema too.

A wave of attackers joins those three leaders. About 20 riders will be at the front.

Another 135 km and we are on the climb and three riders are in the lead: Matteo Jorgenson, Jonathan Caicedo and Quinten Hermans.

Valter turned a driver upside down for the first time today and the race is back together. It was us until Intermarche attacked. Still 136 km.

We are about to take on the second cat climb of the Passo Godi (14 km at 4.1 percent). That’s certainly where the break will arise.

BikeExchange is now shooting riders up the road, which is a different tactic than some other GC teams, and there are a few splits. 138 km to go.

Those three leaders have returned to the peloton on the descent of that first uncategorized climb and with 140km to go, the peloton is back together. Mader tried to go again but couldn’t.

Gino Mader has made it three front runners in addition to Cataldo and Lafay, but the peloton is on their heels.

That counterattack has swelled to about 15 riders, but more and more are attacking from the pack.

Another 146 km Yesterday’s winner, Lafay, has joined Cataldo in the attack, but they both look back. However, there is a group of about 10 who counterattacked and this could be our breakthrough. 146k to go.

About a dozen riders are now from the front, Bouchard included, but the pair are right on their suitcases. Cataldo goes next.

That counterattack has been taken, but Bouchard is still trying to persevere.

Another 149 km and Bouchard is the next rider to try his luck and there is a group, led by EF, who are on the hunt.

The road climbs as we make an uncategorised climb, but it is relatively gentle for the time being.

Samuele Battistella, a former U23 road world champion, has kept his effort going, but he’s alone and now on the radio, presumably asking what to do next.

BikeExchange chased it.

Androni and Astana are the next teams to start. Pellaud is there, of course, but the chase has started again and it will regroup.

We have about 15 riders in the front, but again the lead is less than five seconds. And it’s all back together … for now.

The original two leaders are actually still working. They are Harm Vanhoucke and Quinten Hermans. They finally have company, but the couple is only 4 seconds.

Mohoric is one of the riders chasing, but the peloton doesn’t want to sit up just yet. This comes together again. Another 155 km.

Lotto Soudal has marked the move, but there are several riders trying to cross over to the leaders.

To be fair, half of Lotto is, but it’s Intermarche who blinks first and shoots a rider up the road.

De Gendt is at the front. Just say it …

Puccio is at the front for now, but the flag hasn’t fallen yet. He will go to work later in the stage, that’s for sure, as the riders will take on more than 3,000 meters of climbing. No trace of De Gendt for the time being.

Evenepoel, today standard in white, is currently at the front and this is a huge day for the young Belgian. We’ll see if he’s a real contender for the standings or not with the six climbs to come. He looked impressive so far, but this is uncharted territory as he has never raced for 8 days and this is still his first race in 8 months.

Will Guerreiro, last year’s stage winner, be allowed to hit the road or does EF want him to hold back and support Carthy? We will find out soon as everyone is up and we are about to roll out. The sun is shining and Valter leads us to the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia.

Another rider to watch is George Bennett. He’s lost nearly nine minutes on the standings so far, but he didn’t sit up yesterday, which was kind of an indication that he still has little hope of a top ten. He could try to get in the early move today, but I’m not sure the pack will let him go. He’s such a good rider that it would be a mistake to withdraw time during a break.

Yesterday took a long time for the break to form, but today should be a more straightforward affair. We go uphill almost immediately after the start and it is perfect for attacks. Thomas De Gendt – free from caring for Caleb Ewan – seems like a good choice to at least try to make a move.

Not a lot of words during his post-stage interviews, but Hugh Carthy has given his take on Stage 8 and how he’s feeling for today’s all-important outing. He is neatly in the top ten and is chasing his second Grand Tour podium in a row. Here’s Hugh. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Here’s a reminder of how the race is on the leaderboard on its way to today’s action. Results Pos. Name rider (country) Team Result 1 Attila Valter (June) Groupama-FDJ 26:59:18 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:11 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:16 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:24 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:38 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain victorious 0:00:39 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:47 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:00:49 10 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:50

The official rollout will take place in about 15 minutes, but the riders have already gathered at the start line in Castel di Sangro for the 158 km stage to Campo Felice. We did a total of six climbs, not all of them categorized, and of course the gravel climb to the ski station at the end. It will be a relatively short but brutal stage for the riders who are left behind in the race. We have full text coverage all day long.