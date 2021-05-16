Five players with the most T20 titles in cricket history

In this era, T20 cricket has a huge fan base and craze among the fans especially in the past decade. Although ODI and Test Cricket have their own fans and are crazy about franchise cricket all over the world.

Franchise cricket has gained popularity in certain countries and is a major sporting event. Likes from Indian Premier League, Big Bash League and Carribbean Premier League have huge followers all over the world.

The reason behind this success is the foreign players who participate in these tournaments. Certain players practice their profession in almost every competition, such as West Indian stars Pollard and Bravo. However, few have managed to add feather to the cap.

Let’s take a look at the top five players with more T20 titles to their name.

Lasith Malinga has nine titles to his credit (Image: BCCI)

5. Lasith Malinga – 9 titles

Sri Lankan pacemaker Lasith Malinga is one of the legends of limited overs cricket. Malinga has played in many T20 leagues around the world. The Yorker specialist even led his country to the T20 World Cup title in the year 2014. He has been successful for Mumbai Indians in IPL over the years. As a crucial player for the squad, the Indians won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 with the pacer.

In 2019 in particular, Malinga delivered a gorgeous Yorker to sack Shardul Thakur in the grand final, when Malinga had to defend just one point. The pacer also holds a CLT20 title, which was also won as part of the Mumbai Indians lineup. Malinga has a total of nine titles to his name.

4. Rohit Sharma – 10 titles

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma is one of the best T20 hitters in the world. Rohit is known for his stylish and timing shots to clear the line with ease. He is also one of the best skippers in the Indian Premier League with a better win rate. Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to five titles, which is quite impressive in today’s cricket.

Rohit’s first T20 title was with the national side at the 2007 World T20 tournament, which took place in South Africa. He also has a CLT20 title on his crown, which he won with Mumbai Indians. The successful skipper has a total of ten titles in T20 tournaments.

3. Shoaib Malik – 12 titles

Pakistani batter Shoaib Malik is also one of the legends of this T20 format. The batting all-rounder has played in modern franchise cricket in several countries. Malik is known for his constructive middle order innings and also has a knack for taking wickets with his off spin. He was also part of Delhi Daredevils in IPL during his prime time.

However, he has more success with his country in this particular format. He was also a critical part of the Pakistani side’s winning of the 2009 T20 World Cup. Malik has 12 titles and the only Pakistani cricketer to have more than ten titles.

Dwayne Bravo has 14 league titles with his name (Image: Twitter)

2. Dwayne Bravo – 14 titles

The all-rounder of the West Indies has many records in this format. Bravo is known not only for his big shot, but also for his variation with the ball. He can bowl cutters and slower balls at regular intervals, which is also his strength in T20 format. He has won two T20 World Cup titles with West Indies in 2012 and 2014.

Bravo also has great success with Chennai Super Kings, having won three titles with it. He also carries two BBL titles and his recent success has been with Trinbago Knight Riders. West Indian star has 14 titles to his credit.

1. Kieron Pollard – 15 titles

The Caribbean all-rounder has the most number of titles in T20 format. Pollard has 15 titles, one higher than his national teammate Bravo. He has been a vital part of the Mumbai Indians and has been performed every time his side needs him. The big boy has six titles with Mumbai Indians in IPL and CLT20 tournaments.

The 34-year-old can still deliver goods in T20 tournaments around the world in franchise cricket. The all-rounder recently gave an impossible chase for Mumbai Indians against their arch-rival Chennai Super Kings.