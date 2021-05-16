Sports
Crossings Christin Daniel Haley wins the 3rd tennis title in a row
Only COVID-19 could keep Crossings Christian’s Daniel Haley off the winner’s grandstand.
Haley captured his third high school tennis championship on Saturday at No. 1 singles on Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. It likely would have been his fourth had COVID-19 not wiped out last year’s high school season.
Haley was a state champion as a freshman and sophomore, but the pandemic cost him the chance to become just the eighth boy player in state history to become a four-time tennis champion.
It also took him the chance to become only the third player to have all four titles at No. 1 in singles.
“It was hard to miss last year, but honestly I have said so many great memories of playing tennis in high school that three or four of them I was just happy to be a part of it,” Haley said after obtaining his third crown.
Haley overcame a tough opponent and a bloody nose on Saturday, beating Lawton Eisenhower’s Jacob Phelps 6-3, 6-4 in the Class 5A No. 1 singles title match.
Haley said it was probably the toughest of three state title games.
“Great competitor. Great fighter,” said Haley of his opponent.
Haley’s nose started to bleed in the first game of the second set due to the hot, dry weather.
“One thing our coach always insists on is grit,” said Haley, who plans to play collegiate at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. “
Haley, whose teammates call him Captain America, was Crossings Christian’s first tennis champion as a freshman.
He helped the Knights capture their first state team championship on Saturday, along with No. 2 singles player Hunter DeMunbrun defending his state title.
“I owe it all to my coach, Jamie Wheat,” Haley said. “He has built this program from the ground up. I am very excited about the future of our program.”
While Crossings Christian won both singles crowns in Class 5A, Heritage Hall won both doubles titles in Class 5A.
Wesley Jansen and Larsen Van Horn of the Chargers were number 1 in doubles, while Gray Ferguson and Emerson Ritenour were number 2 in doubles.
Edmond North ranks second in the state
Two-time defending champion and eternal strength Edmond North finished second in Jenks Class 6A on Saturday, but Huskies coach Duncan Fugitt said he couldn’t be more proud of his side.
Five of the six Huskies players made their first appearance in the state tournament.
“They fought as hard as any team I’ve ever coached,” said Fugitt, who has been at the helm for his sixth year. “I tell them all the time it’s not the color of the medal on your neck, it’s how you get there. They got there with a lot of heart and toughness and struggle. ‘
Edmond North led the team in doubles. Braeden Lewis and Preston Fry finished second in the state at number 1 in the doubles.
“They came in as three seeds and ended up beating a Jenks team (in the semifinals) from whom they had previously lost,” said Fugitt. “Just played a great tournament. Got a little out of the blue at the end. I think Jenks’ game was a lot of energy and emotion. It was hard to get to the last day with so much energy.”
The Huskies second team, consisting of Nolyn Mjema and Jack Warman, finished an undefeated season 30-0 with a state championship.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]