Crossings Christin Daniel Haley wins the 3rd tennis title in a row

Only COVID-19 could keep Crossings Christian’s Daniel Haley off the winner’s grandstand.

Haley captured his third high school tennis championship on Saturday at No. 1 singles on Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. It likely would have been his fourth had COVID-19 not wiped out last year’s high school season.

Haley was a state champion as a freshman and sophomore, but the pandemic cost him the chance to become just the eighth boy player in state history to become a four-time tennis champion.

It also took him the chance to become only the third player to have all four titles at No. 1 in singles.

“It was hard to miss last year, but honestly I have said so many great memories of playing tennis in high school that three or four of them I was just happy to be a part of it,” Haley said after obtaining his third crown.

Haley overcame a tough opponent and a bloody nose on Saturday, beating Lawton Eisenhower’s Jacob Phelps 6-3, 6-4 in the Class 5A No. 1 singles title match.

Haley said it was probably the toughest of three state title games.

“Great competitor. Great fighter,” said Haley of his opponent.

Haley’s nose started to bleed in the first game of the second set due to the hot, dry weather.

“One thing our coach always insists on is grit,” said Haley, who plans to play collegiate at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. “

Haley, whose teammates call him Captain America, was Crossings Christian’s first tennis champion as a freshman.

He helped the Knights capture their first state team championship on Saturday, along with No. 2 singles player Hunter DeMunbrun defending his state title.

“I owe it all to my coach, Jamie Wheat,” Haley said. “He has built this program from the ground up. I am very excited about the future of our program.”

While Crossings Christian won both singles crowns in Class 5A, Heritage Hall won both doubles titles in Class 5A.

Wesley Jansen and Larsen Van Horn of the Chargers were number 1 in doubles, while Gray Ferguson and Emerson Ritenour were number 2 in doubles.

Edmond North ranks second in the state

Two-time defending champion and eternal strength Edmond North finished second in Jenks Class 6A on Saturday, but Huskies coach Duncan Fugitt said he couldn’t be more proud of his side.

Five of the six Huskies players made their first appearance in the state tournament.

“They fought as hard as any team I’ve ever coached,” said Fugitt, who has been at the helm for his sixth year. “I tell them all the time it’s not the color of the medal on your neck, it’s how you get there. They got there with a lot of heart and toughness and struggle. ‘

Edmond North led the team in doubles. Braeden Lewis and Preston Fry finished second in the state at number 1 in the doubles.

“They came in as three seeds and ended up beating a Jenks team (in the semifinals) from whom they had previously lost,” said Fugitt. “Just played a great tournament. Got a little out of the blue at the end. I think Jenks’ game was a lot of energy and emotion. It was hard to get to the last day with so much energy.”

The Huskies second team, consisting of Nolyn Mjema and Jack Warman, finished an undefeated season 30-0 with a state championship.