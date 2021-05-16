MSU hockey roster converges amid wild off-season | Local sports

While the Minnesota State men’s hockey team made its Frozen Four run last month, a chaotic low season had already begun.

With each player eligible for an extra year due to the pandemic, the transfer portal was busier than ever, but the Mavericks were still playing, so the focus was on the ice.

The portal is still open, but nearly six weeks after MSU’s disappointing loss to St. Cloud State, Coach Mike Hastings and his staff have been able to sort things out, and next season’s squad is starting to converge.

Of the nine seniors on MSU’s 2020-21 roster, Hastings said only Reggie Lutz and Jack McNeely will return to MSU for a fifth season.

The other seven move on to pursue other opportunities, and some hope to sign professional contracts. Walker Duehr signed an entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames last month and Hastings indicated that Todd Burgess was about to sign a professional contract. Dallas Gerads and Riese Zmolek also want to play professionally.

Hastings confirmed that both Colby Bukes and Chris Van Os-Shaw have been transferred, with Bukes moving to Merrimack and Van Os-Shaw to American International. At this time, no other MSU players have left the program.

Those are the ones who planned to come back, Hastings said of McNeely and Lutz. The other guys want to start their careers professionally, hockey wise, or in something other than hockey.

We were excited for the two guys who are coming back because I think they are coming back with a purpose, and were excited for the guys who are moving forward because they are trying to move forward in something they think is most important to them. They all have their diploma, which I think is excellent.

Hastings said Nathan Smith, a third-round draft pick from the Winnipeg Jets, had the chance to sign but chose to return to MSU for his junior season.

He wants to come back and continue to develop and put himself in a place to be successful outside the gate when he starts his (professional) career, Hastings said.

MSU has landed three transfers, including New Hampshire defender Benton Maass, Michigan striker Josh Groll, and Alaska Anchorage striker Zach Krajnik.

Born in Elk River and college graduate, Maass has played in 120 games for the Wildcats for the past four seasons. Hell joins an experienced MSU defensive core that includes McNeely, Akito Hirose, Andy Carroll, Wyatt Aamodt and Jake Livingstone, all of whom were regulars in the lineup last season.

Groll played in only two games for the Wolverines last season, but had 42 points in 41 games for the United States Hockey Leagues Lincoln Stars in 2019/20. Krajnik did not play any games last season after UAA opted out. He finished with 56 points in 51 games for the Kenai River Brown Bears North American hockey leagues in 2019/20.

The Mavericks have six new freshmen: Keenan Rancier, goalkeeper, Minot (NAHL); Andrew Miller, Goalkeeper, Fargo (USHL); Bennett Zmolek, defender, Youngstown (USHL); Steven Bellini, defender, Tri-City (USHL); Will Hillman, Forward, Youngstown (USHL); and Brenden Olson, attacker, Sioux City (USHL).

Because of the long season, the academics and the pandemic, Hastings said MSU has not hosted spring training courses, but plans to have a normal summer schedule.

In a normal year, most MSU players spend about six weeks in Mankato during summer school, where they train together and prepare for the new season.

Last year, however, there were only a handful of players in town because of the pandemic.

Keeping our group as comfortable as possible in August is a very developmental part of our building season, Hastings said. It allows the guys who have been here before to wrap their arms around them, support them and acclimate the guys who are new to our program as soon as possible. …

It allows us to start building our foundation of what we want for the coming season, both on and off the rink.

Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @ Dudley7Kevin.