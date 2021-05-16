Start time, lineup, TV, race streaming schedule





NASCAR is heading to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend for a date with Miles the Monster. With only one date on the 2021 schedule, this is the only chance for drivers to conquer the 1-mile concrete oval at Dover International Speedway. They will also try to get Martin Truex Jr. to conquer. who won his third race of the season at Darlington last weekend and will be the only Cup Series driver to achieve multiple wins in 2021. And that can prove to be difficult, given Truex’s record on the Monster Mile. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has had three career wins, including this one two years ago, and has come second in the three most recent races since then. In fact, dating back to the October 2016 race in Dover, Truex finished in the top five in eight of the past nine races in a place he considers to be a track in his hometown. Here’s all the information you need to prepare for the Drydene400 at Dover International Speedway: START TIME:2 p.m. ET. TV:FS1. The pre-race broadcast starts at 12.30pm. ET on Fox Sports 1. RADIO:Motor Racing Networkand SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. STREAMING:Fox Sports Go(must have a TV provider) and the FOX Sports Go app plus other streaming services. RACE DISTANCE:400 laps around the 1 mile circuit for a total of 400 miles. STEP LENGTHS (laps per stage):Phase 1: 120, Phase 2: 120, Phase 3: 160. LAST TIME: Dover organized a doubleheader last August after the spring race was postponed. In the first race, Denny Hamlin led 115 laps and took his last lead from Martin Truex Jr. in lap 303 of 311 before beating his JGR teammate by 1.179 seconds. In race # 2, Kevin Harvick dominated, ahead 223 of 311 laps, before running 3,525 seconds ahead of Truex and the rest of the field. QUALIFYING:There was no qualifying on the track for this race. Instead, NASCAR used a performance metric to determine the setup: 25%: Final position drivers from the previous race

25%: End point of car owners from the previous race

35%: Team owner points ranking

15%: fastest lap of the previous race QUEUE: Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports closed the first two rows with Truex on pole and Hamlin next in row 1 for JGR, and William Byron and Kyle Larson in row 2 for Hendrick. Here is the setup for the Drydene400 (with the car number in parentheses): 1. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota 2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota 3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet 4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet 5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford 6. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota 7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford 8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet 9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford 10. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford 11. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota 12. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet 13. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford 14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet 15. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford 16. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet 17. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 18. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford 19. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet 20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet 21. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford 22. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota 23. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet 24. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet 25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet 26. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet 27. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford 28. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet 29. (77) Josh Berry, Chevrolet 30. (41) Cole Custer, Ford 31. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford 32. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford 33. (15) James Davison, Chevrolet 34. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet 35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet 36. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet 37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

