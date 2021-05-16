Auburn football is getting closer to securing the coveted 2022 RB





The Auburn football running backs room could be stacked towards 2022 if head coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers get a commitment from class of 2022 RB George Pettaway. The Virginia native is in high demand with over 25 offerings from mostly Power 5 schools, and so far has only narrowed his list down to ten. Although Auburn was included in Pettaway’s top ten, coach Harsin and the Tigers’ running backs coach Cadillac Williams will still face stiff competition in securing the RB. The Tigers are the most recent to offer Pettaway, and sit next to Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Florida, Ole Miss, Michigan, Oregon, North Carolina and Penn State. Pettaway told 247Sports that he would feel comfortable going to every school on his list, and that they have all made progress in his recruitment. He said the three schools he knows he will be making official visits are Florida, Michigan and Penn State, although he has yet to schedule the UF visit. God’s work … # Top 10 pic.twitter.com/nnmgUAtIQy – George Pettaway (@ gpettaway2) May 14, 2021 The Tigers face recruitment competition from in-state rival Alabama, whose running backs coach has had a strong relationship with Pettaway since his time at UNC. Additionally, Pettaway holds both Virginia and Virginia Tech in high esteem due to the fact that they are his in-state schools. According to his 247Sports profilePettaway finished the 2020 season with 74 rush tries, 666 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, in addition to catching 14 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. His reconnaissance report describes him as both fast and strong with the ball: Electric with ball. Comes to top speed in a few steps. Changes direction well. Know how to set up blocks. Great body control. Has a good vision and is patient. Has speed to finish runs. Is devastating in space. Assets in play. Runs through arm tackles. Fight injuries in the first two seasons of high school. Must keep adding strength throughout the frame to thrive in college. Multi-year starter at Top 10 program. It won’t be easy for the Auburn football program to bring in such a coveted recruit, but it’s not impossible, especially when the Tigers are producing big RBs like Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers. No word yet on the running back’s decision date, but hopefully Bryan Harsin and Cadillac Williams can work their magic and bring Pettaway to the Plains.







