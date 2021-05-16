Connect with us

Sports

Stevenson, Hersey’s Sheldon shine at Pitchford

Avatar

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By


Max Sheldon would brighten up what was otherwise a dark, gloomy Saturday afternoon in Arlington Heights with a scintillating performance to take the No. 1 singles crown at the prestigious Tom Pitchford boys tennis invite.

The Hersey senior would round out his amazing two-day effort with an outright win over Stevenson senior Eric Perkowski to win the first of four majors the 2019 runner-up hopes to claim, with the best seed in next month’s state tournament all but assured after this important victory.

“ Since my freshman year, when I played for my friends and classmates who came to cheer for me here at Pitchford, one of the first goals I set for myself was to win the Pitchford and then say, so with this win today I’m halfway there to hit those goals, ” said Sheldon, who survived a few short rain delays to beat Perkowski 6-4 and 6-3.

Sheldon, who will play at Michigan State next fall, would overcome a few short rain delays on Saturday in his final, helping his club reach fourth place with 33 points, while reigning North Suburban Conference champion Stevenson lifted the team. trophy with 42 points, 2 points ahead of Fremd and New Trier.

Colin Fox-John Rogers’ Trevians team outlasted Blake Roegner-Daanyal Saeed (Naperville Central) in a thrilling and well-played two-set final to win the No. 1 doubles match.

New Trier would enter the final as Roegner-Saeed ripped past Barrington’s top seed (Amar Wazir-Ethan Paik) in three sets, before sending a high-quality Chicago Latin squad (Akshay and Karan Pasielak) in straight sets.

Once in the final, the Trevians went out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, before the Redhawks roared to advance 6-5, before falling into the tiebreaker (7-2).

“We were a bit tight at the start of our final,” agreed both Roegner and Saeed, who were in second place in 2019.

“Once we figured out how (New Trier) was going to play we got back into the game, but on my side I got a little sloppy later in the game and they got some great returns to win big points,” he added. Saeed adds. .

“We got back into the game by playing as we know we can, but they were a really good team and hopefully we get a chance to play them again,” said Roegner.

“(They) got back in after our great start, so we had to dig in and do our best to win the title,” said Fox, whose booming service and big forehand caused problems throughout the game.

Lake Forest defeated top seed Stevenson (Ervin Perkowski-Gabe Visotsky) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 to win at No. 2 in doubles, while freshman Andrew Spurck (Fremd) earned his first major title of his young career. with his 6-4, 6-2 decision over Jacobs sophomore Kyle McNally in a match between the two best seeds on the run.

“Andrew is strong physically and mentally. He has the firepower, discipline and self-motivation to compete at a high level,” said Fremd assistant coach Scott Newmark, himself a former star player at Stevenson at the start of the decade.

McNally (25-1) makes an impressive one-two with teammate Thomas Nelson for Jacobs coach Jon Betts, who is excited about the progress his two top players have already shown this season.

“Since his freshman year when he qualified for the state, Thomas has done a good job clearing out parts of his game, especially with his service being as good as anyone in the state,” said Betts. “McNally plays an incredibly aggressive tennis style when you consider how clean and efficient his games have been.”

Nelson would eventually finish fifth.

At Palatine: In the first Palatine Pirate Team Dual Tournament, Metea Valley would come away with the highest honor after the 4-0 defeat of Vernon Hills.

The Mustangs would have it easy over the two days, with only three games in total, while pushing the second cougars into their semi-final, which was 4-2 in their favor over Conant.

“We lost some tight matches in doubles and had three tiebreakers in singles, but the guys played hard all weekend, embraced the team format and saw a great competition, so I’m proud of our strong finish and excited to join the team. playing some of our best tennis players entered the final weeks of the season, ”said Conant freshman coach Matt Marks.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: