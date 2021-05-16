Five Indian women entrepreneurs break through the glass ceiling in AI

Women belong in all places where decisions are made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception Ruth Bader Ginsburg

According to an AIM survey, women now have more opportunities in AI and data analytics than they did five years ago. Not surprisingly, many female entrepreneurs have recently made a name for themselves in this highly competitive field.

These female role models make a strong case for a diverse and inclusive AI culture. Here we take a look at some of the prominent AI startups founded by women.

Founded by Manisha in 2014, LogiNext is a global technology and automation company focused on transportation, home delivery, omnichannel fulfillment and B2B distribution market. The company has helped its customers minimize logistics costs and achieve operational excellence by digitizing and optimizing order preparation, customer contact, routing, dispatching and real-time monitoring.

My journey with AI began a long time ago when I studied computer science and then worked as a research fellow at Carnegie Mellon University. The opportunities that AI and ML offer in the modern world of technology have been a great motivator. Working as a logistics technology consultant at companies like IBM gave me the insight to start LogiNext, said Manisha.

At LogiNext, we have built one of the most powerful AI-driven Enterprise SaaS products to automate their logistics operations, and we recently reached a milestone by tracking more than 10 billion data points, which gives us a great advantage to be able to function with dexterity to scale.

She will give a keynote about how AI helped in logistics during the 2021 summit pandemic of The Rising.

Pooja started Avishkaar in 2008. The organization is at the forefront of next-generation technology education, providing a robust forum for teaching and learning 21st century skills such as coding, robotics, AI, IoT, 3D printing and drones.

There are many brilliant women around the world who are shaping the future of AI. I’m working to make sure today’s girls get excited and intrigued enough by exponential technologies like AI and robotics to play a dominant role in driving breakthrough innovation in years to come, Pooja said. A UNESCO study found that 12% of AI researchers are women. That’s a frightening statistic and one that we at Avishkaar want to change by empowering the next generation of female scientists and researchers. It is critical that we bridge the gender gap in the AI ​​world, which actively anchors gender bias in tomorrow’s technology.

She will give a keynote about working to build a more inclusive AI industryat the top of The Rising 2021.

Megha founded Stupa Sports Analytics in 2019. The company’s solution combines data analysis and IoT to analyze the technical performance of a table tennis player in real time for all levels with just a mobile camera. Stupa extracts trends and patterns from historical data and provides an in-depth analysis of the game, along with insights into the fitness and techniques of the players.

The journey was not an easy one. Building a startup is difficult. It requires constant push, rigorous fire and unending motivation, and it can’t be external, it has to be internal, Gambhir said. A mix of the right team with dedication, passion, humor, focus and hunger is very important, and I am blessed with that.

She will give a keynote about it AI in racket sports Bee The Rising 2021 Summit.

Also see



Navia Life Care was founded by Nupur in 2016 with a mission to provide healthcare providers with innovative platforms for improving standard of care and health outcomes for patients around the world. Navi Smart EMR uses speech-to-text and handwriting recognition to help healthcare providers and doctors create digital prescriptions faster. The e-Consult helps physicians set up virtual OPDs and Navia Connected Care integrates with smart medical devices to capture real-time data and assist physicians in making a diagnosis.

Digital healthcare has emerged as an indispensable tool to combat COVID-19 in India and will now revolutionize the entire healthcare ecosystem. AI and machine learning tools have helped us improve the physician experience writing prescriptions and making decisions with CDS (Clinical Decision Support). Prescription creation time has been reduced to less than a minute for physicians actively using our platform.

Pooja founded Qure.ai in 2016. The company develops AI solution tools for medical imaging. Qure.ai uses deep learning to provide automatic X-ray and CT scan analysis with an emphasis on lung disease and critical diagnosis of brain pathology. Patients around the world benefit from Qure.ais tools used in more than 150 healthcare facilities in 30 countries. In 2020, the company will partner with Astrazeneca to use AI for lung cancer screening.

PS: a shoutout to women in AI & data science

Recently, Analytics India Magazine announced the third edition of The Rising, an all-women’s conference scheduled for May 21-22, 2021.

In The Rising, female visionaries will share their vision of building careers in data science. The series of lectures and information sessions are designed to help women develop leadership skills.

Click here for details.

Join our Telegram group. Be part of an exciting online community. Sign up here.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Receive the latest updates and relevant offers by sharing your email.

