HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Women’s County Championship T20 Injury Update





County Championship Ladies Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Games, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from the Women’s County Championship T20 match between Hampshire Women and Essex Women. They play against each other for the first time in this season of the Ladies County Championship T20. HAM-W vs ESS-W Ladies County Championship T20 match details: In this match of the Women’s County Championship T20, Hampshire Women will take on Essex Women at 16th May at Totton and Eling CC, Southern Gardens. This game starts at 5:00 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. HAM-W vs ESS-W Ladies County Championship T20 match example: Hampshire Women and Essex Women face off in this season’s league game of the Women’s County Championship T20. Hampshire Women played six games in the County Championship so far, where they managed to win three games, while Essex Women also played six games in the County Championship, where they have not been able to win a single game so far. Sophie Mitchelmore, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean and Alice Monaghan are the main protagonists of Hampshire Women, while Scarlett Hughes, Catherine Dalton, Hayley Brown and Kelly Castle are the main players of the Essex Women team. HAM-W vs ESS-W Women’s County Championship T20 Match Weather Report: The temperature on the match day is expected to fluctuate around 13C with 84% humidity and a wind speed of 24 km / h. There is a 90% chance of precipitation during the game. HAM-W vs ESS-W Women’s County Championship T20 Match Pitch Report: The job at the Totton and Eling CC is more supportive to the bowlers as compared to the hitters. There is a good amount of swing from the wicket early on. Average 1st score innings: AFTER Chasing Team Record: AFTER HAM-W vs ESS-W Women’s County Championship T20 Match Injury Update: (Will be added if there is an update) HAM-W vs ESS-W Women’s County Championship T20 Match Likely XIs: Story continues Hampshire Ladies: Sophie Mitchelmore, Maia Bouchier, Ella Chandler, Emily Windsor, Charlotte Dean, Alice Monaghan, Fi Morris, Clover Crosse, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Gemma Lane Bank: Gemma Lane, Gemma Porter, Poppy Jay Watkins Essex Women: Catherine Dalton, Hayley Brown, Jessica Olorenshaw, Erica Hobson, Bethany Harmer, Beth Dodd, Kelly Castle, Emma Jones, Katherine Speed, Joanne Gardner, Alice Macleod Bank: Esmae Macgregor, Jasmine Westley, Grace Melhuish HAM-W vs ESS-W Top picks for Dream11 prediction and fantasy tricket tips: Alice Monaghan is a right-handed batter and right-arm middle bowler from Hampshire Women. She will look for a huge impact in this competition. Charlotte Dean is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler for Hampshire Women. She will be one of the best choices here. Heyley Brown is an Essex Women right-handed batter who throws his right arm fracture with the ball. Catherine Dalton is a right-handed batter and right-arm middle bowler from Essex Women. She has accumulated 119 runs so far and may prove to be effective again. HAM-W vs ESS-W Women’s County Championship T20 Match Captain and Vice-Captain choices: Captain Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean Vice captain Heyley Brown, Catherine Dalton Recommended to Play XI No.1 for HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Scarlett Hughes Hitters Catherine Dalton, Sophie Mitchelmore, Heyley Brown (VC) Allrounders Kelly Castle, Charlotte Dean, Alice Monaghan (C) Bowlers Charlotte Taylor, Grace Poole, Finty Trussler, Mady Villiers HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Prediction. Recommended to Play XI No.2 for HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Scarlett Hughes Hitters Catherine Dalton (VC), Sophie Mitchelmore, Heyley Brown, Maia Bouchier Allrounders Kelly Castle, Charlotte Dean (C), Alice Monaghan Bowlers Charlotte Taylor, Grace Poole, Finty Trussler HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Prediction. HAM-W vs ESS-W Women’s County Championship T20 Match Expert Advice: Alice Monaghan will be a safe captain for the small leagues. Maia Bouchier and Emma Jones are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3. HAM-W vs ESS-W Women’s County Championship T20 Match Likely Winner: Hampshire Women is expected to win this competition. The mail HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Women’s County Championship T20 Injury Update first appeared on Cricket addict.

