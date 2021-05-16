Leicester’s eventful cup win reminds English football what matters | FA Cup

F.ootball is rarely just about football. Often it is not about football at all, especially when it comes to finals. Was the Boltons victory over West Ham in 1923 a good game? Who knows, but his place in folklore rests not on David Jacks’ two goals, but on the efforts of mounted policeman George Scorey to push back the crowd. And so the White Horse final takes place alongside the 1915 Khaki Cup final and the final of Matthews, Jim Montgomery’s double save and Ricky Villas run, Keith Houchens takes the lead and Steven Gerrard’s absurd late equalizer in collective memory.

Not much happened on Saturday for an hour. Timo Werner, as always, was exceptionally good at some aspects of football and exceptionally bad at others. Youri Tielemans passed the ball beautifully. Jamie Vardy made a few runs. Snapped Csar Azpilicueta. The cup final clichés about the thrill of the occasion and neither side wanting to lose were broadcast annually. Jonny Evans stumbled away. And then Tielemans scored his outrageous 28-yard hit, causing a final 30 minutes of poignant drama. It may not have been a great game, but it was a great cup final and as such perhaps the rejuvenation of the FA Cup, the Covid final, marks the day when we collectively remembered why football was important, and why it used to be. a great national day.

In that sense, the result was correct that the underdogs won with a brilliant goal, two excellent saves and a last-gasp hair-width VAR sidelined with superb suspense, though, depending on how the league’s results turn out over the next week, historians of the future can have a hard time. to explain how a team that finished third and a team that finished fifth could ever be considered a shock. (And it is perhaps even less understandable that it was considered a much bigger shock than Arsenal remembers them – beating the same opposition in the previous year’s final).

In that sense, context is key. Chelsea may have been the first of the Super League 12 to break rank, and they may have been reluctant partners in the fiasco, but they were nonetheless a rebel side, and their takeover by Roman Abramovich in 2003 marked a dramatic change in American football’s financial landscape. . The fact that Leicester is owned by a Thai consortium is of course part of that landscape, but few owners seem to be as aware of their club’s role in the community as the Srivaddhanaprabha family, ties strengthened by the helicopter crash involving the then chairman. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha perished. the King Power Stadium in 2018.

The more immediate context, however, was the pandemic. When George V asked what he wanted the bands of the Irish Guards and Grenadiers to play for the 1927 finale, replied with his wife’s favorite hymn, Queen Mary, that must have seemed a somewhat strange choice. Abide With Me was written in 1847 by an Anglican minister as he struggled through the later stages of tuberculosis. It is a hymn about the consolation of faith as death approaches, and seems to have little obvious connection with the showpiece of the football calendar.

And yet it became the cup final anthem and has been sung at every final since 1927, except 1959 (for reasons that aren’t entirely clear). It has resonance precisely because of its subject. Bert Trautmann, Nazi paratrooper who became the last FA Cup hero and icon of post-war reconciliation, a man who had a great deal of experience with death, spoke of the feeling it gave him of the commonality of football. Perhaps it wasn’t until 1946 that singing before the game felt better than on Saturday, as this was a final played in the face of death, that of Vichai, but more generally of the 130,000 British victims of the pandemic, and that will happen. hopefully mark a milestone for a return to post-Covid normalcy.

Kasper Schmeichel lifts the trophy with Wes Morgan, whose nine-minute cameo at the end of the match added to the sentiment of the occasion. Photo: Nick Potts / EPA

Unlike last year, when no fans were allowed at all, not counting the reps, the turnout of just over 20,000 was the smallest for a cup final since Blackburn Rovers beat Wednesday 6-1 at Kennington Oval in 1890. And yet those fans could rarely have felt so present: every murmur of expectation, every wrinkle of appreciation, every rude rant all a welcome reminder of how things used to be, culminating in two moments, first the euphoric shock of Leicester fans as the winner of Tielemans flashed past Kepa’s right-hand man, then the sinking realization on the part of jubilant Chelsea fans that what seemed like an equalizer would be ruled out.

That disallowed goal eventually flew over Wes Morgans’ knee, which would have seemed very against the spirit of the occasion. After all, this was a 37-year-old who hadn’t played in six months, with nine minutes left to give Leicester an emotional boost as for any actual defense he would do, and it wasn’t. a day when sentimentality must be punished.

Rather, it was a day for English football to remember itself and its traditions, its place in the national consciousness, to remember that it is a better sport played to a human audience, be it jubilant or fulminating than before sterile empty plastic couches, to remember that huge wealth doesn’t always win. And to remember that in life, in death, it can affect all of us.