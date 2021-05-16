Club Hockey File: Pelicans itch to celebrate their 100th anniversary

A year like no other, 2020 should be a huge year of continuous celebrations for Pelicans HC in Norfolk.

Founded in 1920, the club – which has produced players such as DannyKerry, Kath Johnson, David Vinson and John Shaw – was preparing to celebrate its centenary with a series of events to celebrate the occasion. The highlight was a VIP meeting of the former club presidents and other dignitaries, followed by a black tie event for past and present members.

Club chair Charlie Lankfer was looking forward to a busy year. It turned out that the logistics and organization got a completely different tone.

Lankfers’ responsibilities now included the dubious honor of being the club’s Covid officer, a role that became more challenging as the guidelines of both the government and the national governing body often changed weekly on a weekly basis.

We had many events planned, starting with an anniversary ball, golf days, junior discos and the revival of our successful Easter festival just to name a few, ”says Lankfer.

Selection 1936-37: the first club photo

“The goal was a series of events suitable for everyone, giving current and former members the opportunity to celebrate together.

For Lankfer, along with many club members, one of the things that makes them so proud of Pelicans HC is its reputation as a multi-family family club whose links with the club go back generations.

My grandfather first played for the club in 1948, my uncle also played for many years and I started when I was 12, ”adds Lankfer. “I am now 53 years old and I can proudly say that I still play. I met my wife Nicola in the club and she still plays, just like my two boys.

“It’s safe to say Pelicans is very dear to my heart, so it was a great honor to be asked to chair our 100th season. Little did I know that just a few weeks into the job, with all of the above events taking effect, my role would change and I would be given the title of Captain Covid.

With the hopes of a belated birthday sometime in 2021, the closest day the club got to a party was a social day in December, three days after the actual 100th birthday. The occasion, while muffled and very quiet, at least gave members a chance to mark the occasion.

Chairman Charlie Lankfer welcomes Club Chairman Neville Carter to the 100th Anniversary Club Day

As Lankfer says, it allowed at least a few former members to say goodbye and raise a glass. We were lucky that the weather was so friendly that our President Neville Carter was able to join us before all the hockey ended.

Behind the scenes, Lankfer says, was also difficult to manage. We have our own field, but rent an adjacent field from Lynnsport, a facility run by the Borough Council of Kings Lynn and West Norfolk.

It’s a matter of booking, canceling and then saying at the last minute if we can have it please, still not always knowing if matches are on or not.

Financially it has put pressure on the club as we have lost income to match fees and bar income every week, but we still have the cost of running the club. These costs include training relief, clubhouse rental, and trying to set aside money in a sinking fund for new carpet, something we hopefully won’t be needing anytime soon.

To support membership, Lankfer says the committee has made the decision to offer members a reduced subscription next year due to the lack of hockey.

He says this will put more strain on finances, but the committee found it necessary to support members who have supported the club throughout the year.

And Lankfer is optimistic that pelicans will be celebrating, even if they’re a little late: We’re only 100 once, so the celebrations are on hold for now and we’ll be able to celebrate in the not-too-distant future.

Do you have a feature or story idea from around the world? Get in touch with us!