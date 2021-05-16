IJERPH | Free full text | Somatic characteristics and special motor fitness of top level young Polish table tennis players





In the present study, we wanted to identify the impact of chosen anthropometric measurements on the special physical fitness of elite junior table tennis players at different stages of sports training. A total of 87 table tennis players aged 13.4 and 1.74 years (43.7% girls and 56.3% boys) from two Polish teams were analyzed. The anthropometric measurements included height, seat height, body weight, arm span, humerus and thigh widths, five skinfold thicknesses and five webbing were assessed. Participants’ somatotypes were also calculated using the HeathCarter method, as well as body mass index (BMI), which was constructed using the lambda, mu, sigma (LMS) method. Body composition via bioelectrical impedance analysis was also analyzed. Athletes’ special fitness level was determined using Table Tennis Specific Battery Test, assessing reaction and displacement speeds. Mesomorphic (4.1) and ectomorphic (3.8) profiles were recorded for boys and girls, respectively. Boys scored higher than girls on almost all variables, with the exception of the ectomorphic somatotype (p = 0.274), skinfold triceps (p = 0.444), and calf fold medial (p = 0.609). The relationship between body height, thickness of triceps and suprailiac skin folds, biceps and waist circumference and arm span was observed in all three motor tests, simultaneously significantly higher results were achieved by participants in the specialized training stage. Knowledge of the somatic and motor characteristics of young athletes can help coaches create a specific training program for improved health and performance, taking into account the athlete’s biological development, potential and aptitude. View full text ►▼

Show numbers This is an open access article distributed to the Creative Commons Attribution License which allows unrestricted use, distribution and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is correctly quoted

