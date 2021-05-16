Can “ping pong diplomacy” bring the United States and China closer together?

A woman holds two paddles: US President Richard Nixon on the left, Mao Zedong, then the head of China, on the right. AP image

Yellow, purple and green pom poms shine along the edge of the gym. In the middle are two ping pong tables. Encouraged by a group of enthusiastic children, the American and Chinese players chase a ping-pong ball through the net. The teams play in blue and red shirts, but are mixed.

If the Americans had to play against the Chinese, they would have been completely destroyed, one spectator jokes. And that’s not the intention, because the friendly matches are meant to commemorate how the friendly game of table tennis heated up relations between the two countries fifty years ago.

Table tennis museum

In detail, photos, medals and table tennis rackets at the Shanghai Ping-Pong Museum mark the beginning of mutual relationships. Or “how the small ball started the big ball”, as Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai put it.

After the World Table Tennis Championships in Japan in April 1971, the Chinese team invited American players to visit China. The tour started on April 10 and lasted for eight days, during which the players trained together, visited tourist attractions and often had their photos taken together with Premier Zhou. It was the first time since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949 that a group of Americans had been invited to China.

The photos show what must have been a tiring journey, in which the American players visited Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in a week. At Shanghai Airport, the group poses in front of a statue of Mao Zedong. One of the Americans is holding a poster with the great helmsman’s portrait.

Paddle power

The game of ping pong has brought the West closer to the unknown and communist China. A year later, US President Nixon paid a visit to Zhou Enlai, followed by Henry Kissinger, and talks began that culminated in official diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1979.

Happy Ping Pong is on a sign next to the ping pong tables. Friendship first, match second, a screen in the museum lobby reads. The ‘paddle powerThe power of the paddle, the Chinese say, is the best way to thaw frozen relationships – and make China excel at table tennis too. Every anniversary of the past decades has been used to commemorate table tennis diplomacy and showcase a different delegation of American table tennis players across China.

The early players received the official title “Witnesses of Ping-Pong Diplomacy”. Before the younger generation starts to socialize, witnesses are called to the platform. To the dramatic music, fit seniors receive suitcases containing a breakfast plate-sized commemorative medal and two ping-pong balls. The Americans prevented by the pandemic are represented by the US Consul General James Heller.

Human relationships have always been the lubricant in China-US relations, Chinese Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai said in a video message. The fact that this relationship is currently under such pressure, he says, is not the fault of China. Some on the American side, obsessed with ideological prejudice and zero sum-Think, keep creating obstacles to our human exchanges.

The ambassador’s criticism, sandwiched between jokes, makes it clear that the atmosphere of that time is far away.

Sincere bond

The situation is not as black and white as it was in 1971. Americans and Chinese know more about each other’s country than then. Interests are connected, contacts are much more intense and the issues that stand in the way of a warm relationship are much more complex and concrete. In 1971, in a divided world, China was an ally of the Soviet Union, the American enemy. China itself is the nemesis now, and much more powerful than it was then. How powerful is the power of the paddle?

Smiling, the American Heller made a few jokes in the suffocating room. Cui’s contribution is fiercer – perhaps because US politicians suggested last week that the United States could boycott the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 as a protest against human rights violations in China.

Fifty years ago, it proved successful to have dissidents play a sports game to discuss political issues. Later, the strategy was also taken out of the closet – also this summer during the controversial football championship in Qatar. After all, those who stay aside with a boycott cannot change anything, they say.

No policy

China – always ready for a game of table tennis – puts the ball in American hands. “We hope that the US side will remove the obstacles as soon as possible so that exchanges and cooperation can resume,” said Cui. But Beijing does not say what its plans are to remove obstacles on the Chinese side. Partly because of the pandemic, the Chinese borders are closed to foreigners. They may reopen to Olympic athletes next year, but it will take a long time.

In the ping-pong museum, the ping-pong ball bounces against the tables. Politics is a long way off here and it’s still fun. Players happily wave their bats – Chinese players are visibly restraining themselves.