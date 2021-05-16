Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (38-33, 20-15 off) vs. Golden State Warriors (38-33, 24-11 at home)

WHERE: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

WHEN: 2:30 PM CT

HOW TO WATCH / LISTEN: ESPN / Bally Sports Southeast / 92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

INJURY NOTICE:

MEMPHIS: Grayson Allen (off, belly), Sean McDermott (off, foot)

GOLDEN CONDITION: Damion Lee (out, health and safety protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (off, wrist), James Wiseman (off, knee), Klay Thompson (Off, knee)

PROJECTED STARTLINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Yes Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas

GOLDEN CONDITION: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the high stakes medal round.

Well … a fight to be the 8th seed in the NBA Western Conference play-in can also be considered a medal.

But make no mistake, this one has the same great combat feel as the very first play-in game against the Portland Trail Blazers did just over nine months ago. Except this time, the Memphis Grizzlies will indeed live to fight on any other day, regardless of the outcome.

Their path to the playoffs is just a lot more difficult with a loss instead of a win.

Yes Morant, Years Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors. The winner of this game will bring in the 8th seed in the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament and secure a date with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers. That sounds daunting, and it certainly is – especially when you’re up against an angry LeBron James and the defending champions. However, where the juice is worth it is the fact that if you are the 8 seeds and lose out of the 7 in that first game, you still have a shot at the playoffs against the winner of the 9-10 seed game. And you would host that match that wins or goes home against Steph Curry and the Warriors or the San Antonio traces. If you somehow knock out Portland or LA in that first game? You rest and prepare for seed No. 2 in the West, probably the Phoenix Suns but possibly the Utah Jazz, as the # 7 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs in 2021. The odds are much better of making it to the play-in if you are the # 8 seed. It only takes one win to participate in the playoffs.

So, to recap – a loss today would make the Grizzlies the # 9 seed, and host a play-in on Wednesday against the collapsing Spurs, but need to win two games to enter the playoffs in instead of one. Meanwhile, a win today at 7-3 in their last 10 games of Warriors would mean two bites at the playoff apple and a chance to become the # 7 seed instead of the # 8.

That’s what’s at stake for the young Memphis Grizzlies, who are about to be the first to dive into the world of NBA basketball after the season. Yes, it is the last game of the regular season. But it feels a lot bigger than that.

Here are some keys to this afternoon’s game.

Make Steph Curry uncomfortable

Kyle Terada-USA Sports TODAY

The last time Stephen Curry took on the Memphis Grizzlies was March 27, 2019. Of course Golden State has dealt with Memphis ever since, but Steph wasn’t on the floor – the 2019-2020 season was one to forget for the Warriors due to injuries to both Klay Thompson and Steph, and this season Curry missed the two games against the Grizzlies in March with a tailbone bruise. In the 2019 showdown, Curry got 10 rebounds, while scoring 28 points on 20 shots (6-12 of three) and handing out 7 assists. Golden State won with 15 points over the Grizzlies.

Of course, a lot has changed since then. First, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant started that match for the Warriors alongside DeMarcus Cousins. In fact, outside of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, no other currently active roster member for the Warriors played in that game. Meanwhile, for the Grizzlies Jonas Valanciunas was joined by Mike Conley, Tyler Dorsey, Bruno Caboclo and Justin Holiday. Jonas was the only current Memphis player to actually play in the game – Chandler Parsons and Delon Wright logged in for 25 minutes and took turns defending Steph. Ivan Rabb played 15 minutes!

It got dark in 2019. How soon do we forget.

Now, of course, the current Warriors are without Durant and Thompson is still out due to an injury, but Curry is also still the very best shooter in the world. Most of these particular Memphis Grizzlies haven’t encountered Curry before … except for Valanciunas and perhaps the one who matters most to stop him, Dillon Brooks – who last saw him as a rookie in 2018 due to his own injuries in the 2018-2019 Season. Brooks should take on the main job of defending Curry, but Coach Taylor Jenkins (who has also never seen Curry as the Head Coach) will certainly try to vary the matchups, levels of physicality and coverage against Steph in order never to get him. to let. provide a consistent view of the basket.

Expect Brooks, DeAnthony Melton and maybe even Kyle Anderson to try and slow down, arguably the best shooter in National Basketball Association history. They can’t let the novelty of the showdown or the scale of the stage, which Curry is of course more than before, stifle their focus. You will not stop Curry. But Memphis must hope to hold him down if they go on to win.

Don’t let the other guys beat you

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Curry deserves extra attention, and the variety of defenders and schematic focuses makes sense. But they shouldn’t be at the expense of allowing other Warriors to have their way. The last time Golden State fielded their current version of a full team was a six-point win over the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. In that game, Steph shot an ice-cold 1-11 of three and scored 21 points on 22 shots. That phrase would have angered Memphis fans about Rudy Gay back in the day – so how did the Dubs get a dub against one of the NBAs best with Curry struggling like that?

Andrew Wiggins scored 38 points on 24 shots. Kent Bazemore left the field 7-12. Draymond Green posted a triple double and Jordan Poole scored 20 points off the bench. Curry isn’t an army of one, and Golden States’s recent resurgence is no fluke. These guys can play.

Memphis has to make sure they prioritize forcing Curry to beat them almost all by himself. Hell, he might be able to do that. But Steph had a bad night against Phoenix, and they were still able to beat the Suns. It’s not as easy as just putting out its water – the team has to take responsibility and run well on ball movement and dribble penetration. Wiggins must be identified at all times. Green needs to be forced to work hard defensively, so he’s not as fresh as a point ahead when making decisions.

It will take a total team effort.

The prediction

Golden State is a 4.5 point favorite at the time of writing, and it feels good. Both the Warriors and Grizzlies have five victory streaks, but the Golden State run is more impressive with wins over Phoenix and the Utah Jazz. Memphis’s best win was on the Dallas Mavericks about the same number of games, but the fact that the Grizzlies won all five of those games in the space of seven days makes it just as impressive. The Memphis starters didn’t play on Friday, making this game the first time since the All-Star Break that Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson will play with two days of rest unrelated to injuries (aside from pain on Friday night ).

Fresh legs and depth (Golden State played an 8-man rotation against the Suns) will make all the difference as Memphis survives their first date with Curry in over two years and heads to play-in as the # 8 seed.

Memphis 116, Golden State 112

