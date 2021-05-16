NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Ireland Interprovincial ODD





NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from the Interprovincial ODD match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning. They will play against each other for the second time in this season of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD. NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 4 Details: The 4th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, Northern Knights will face Leinster Lightning on 16th May at the YMCA CC Ground. This match starts at 3:15 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and Cricket addict website. NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 4 Preview: Northern Knights are currently at the bottom of this season’s points table for the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, while Leinster Lightning is currently at the top of the points table. Northern Knights played one game in this season of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, where they failed to win that game, while Leinster Lightning played two games in this season, winning both games. Both teams played five games against each other in recent years, with Leinster Lightning winning four games and Northern Knights only winning one game. The last time they played against each other this season, Leinster Lightning defeated Northern Knights by 70 runs. NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 4 Weather Report: It is expected that the temperature on race day will fluctuate around 13C with 71% humidity and a wind speed of 13 km / h. During the game there is a 37% chance of precipitation. NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 4 Pitch Report: The surface on the YMCA CC Ground is a well-balanced, suitable for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to behave in the same way in this match. Average 1st score innings: 173 Chasing Team Record: 50% of the matches were won while hunting. NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 4 Injury Update: (Will be added if there is an update) NK vs LLG Ireland Interprovincial ODD Match 4 Likely XIs: Northern Knights: Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Luke Georgeson, Jeremy Lawlor, Graeme McCarter, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (wk), Paul Stirling, Benjamin White Bank: James Cameron-Dow, David Delany, John Matchett Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (World Cup), Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Jamie Grassi, Barry McCarthy, Kevin OBrien, David OHalloran, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector Bank: James Newland, Andy Balbirnie, Josh Little NK vs LLG Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tricket Tips: Paul Stirling is a veteran right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Northern Knights who opens the innings for them. He scored 17 points in the last game against Leinster Lightning but can come in handy here. Mark Adair is a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler from Northern Knights. He hit 36 ​​runs and grabbed 2 crucial wickets in the last game against Leinster Lightning. George Dockrell is a right-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner by Leinster Lightning. He hammered 100 runs in the final game against Northern Knights. Kevin Obrien is a right-handed batsman from Leinster Lightning who throws the ball part-time at medium pace. He scored 37 points in the last game against Northern Knights. NK vs LLG Ireland Interprovincial ODD Match 4 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain George Dockrell, Paul Stirling Vice captain Mark Adair, Kevin Obrien Recommended to play XI No.1 for NK vs LLG Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Lorcan Tucker Batsmen Paul Stirling, Jamie Grassi, Jeremy Lawlor Allrounders Mark Adair (VC), George Dockrell (C), Kevin Obrien, Simi Singh Bowlers Barry McCarthy, Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase Recommended to play XI No.2 for NK vs LLG Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Lorcan Tucker Hitters Paul Stirling (C), Jamie Grassi, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector Allrounders Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Kevin Obrien (VC) Bowlers Barry McCarthy, Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase NK vs LLG Ireland Interprovincial ODD Match 4 Expert Advice: George Dockrell will be a top pick for the small league captain. Harry Tector and Luke Georgeson are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 4 Likely winners: Leinster Lightning is expected to win this competition. Major events this year:IPL 2021 schedule, new dates and location | ICC World Test Championship points table







