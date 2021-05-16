South Dakota State, Sam Houston to play for FCS Spring Football National Championship | College

A spring FCS football season like no other will have a national championship game like never before.

When the state of South Dakota and Sam Houston meet at Noon MT Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, it will be the first title game since the 2010 season to feature neither the state of North Dakota nor James Madison. NDSU has won eight of the past nine titles, while JMU won, the one-year NDSU failed to finish on top.

Whoever wins, becomes FCS national champion for the first time. The last time the champion was the first winner was NDSU in 2011.

Hailing from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, SDSU has never played in a national title game since jumping to the FCS in 2004. Sam Houston, of the Southland Conference, has been 0-2 in the championship game since growing up to the FCS in 1986 but had won the 1964 NAIA title.

The Southland last had a team in the title game in 2011 and 2012, when Sam Houston took back-to-back trips. The league is 1-7 in the chipper, with Northeast Louisiana’s only win in 1987, which is now known as Louisiana-Monroe and plays in the FBS. The MVFC has won eight of the past nine national crowns and is 10-4 in the title game.

SDSU and Sam Houston never met. This will be Sam Houstons’ last game as a member of Southland before moving to the relaunched WAC this summer.

This is the 43rd title game for the I-AA / FCS. It is expected to be played in front of only 7,500 fans in the 20,000-seat stadium due to the pandemic.

Playoff pad

SDSU (8-1) is the number 1 seed in the playoffs for the first time in program history. The Jackrabbits rolled through Holy Cross in the first round, 31-3, squeaked past Southern Illinois in the quarter-finals, 31-26, and blew the doors for Delaware in the semi-finals, 33-3.

Sam Houston (9-0) is the No. 2 seed after 6-0 in the regular season. The Bearkats opened the playoffs with a 21-15 win over Monmouth, held their own for a 24-20 win against NDSU in the quarter-finals and rallied for a 38-35 win over JMU in the semifinals.

All Americans

South Dakota State had four players on the various All-American teams: RB Pierre Strong Jr., LB Logan Backhaus, DB Don Gardner and OL Garret Greenfield. Quarterback Mark Gronowski came second in voting for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the best FCS freshman, and was named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year.

Sam Houston had six players on the various All-American teams: DL Jahari Kay, QB Eric Schmid, OL Colby Thomas, WR / PR / AP Jequez Ezzard, DL Jevon Leon and DB Zyon McCollum. Kay was a Buck Buchanan Award finalist. Schmid was the Southland Player of the Year.

The coaches

John Stiegelmeier: The Jackrabbits coach is 174-106 in 24 seasons, all of which have been with SDSU, his alma mater, and 132-73 since moving up to the FCS level. Hes led SDSU to the FCS playoffs 10 times, including each of the past nine seasons, and has gone 11-9 in those games.

KC Keeler: The Bearkats coach is 242-95-1 in 27 seasons overall and 68-22 in seven years with Sam Houston. He coached Delaware to the 2003 FCS title and tied for the most playoff wins (23) with former Youngstown State coach Jim Tressel. He could be the first coach to win an FCS title in two schools.

Breakdown of statistics

SDSU Score Violation vs. Defense SHSU Score: 30.1 ppg vs. 19.4 ppg allowed

SHSU Score Violation vs. Defense SDSU Score: 39.1 ppg vs. 14.1 ppg allowed

SDSU passing attack vs. SHSU passing defense: 176.8 ypg vs 277.6 ypg allowed

SHSU passing attack vs. SDSU passing defense: 289.6 ypg vs 168.1 ypg allowed

Fast Attack SDSU vs. hasty defense SHSU: 230.9 ypg vs 78.9 ypg allowed

SHSU Hasty Attack vs. SDSU Rush Defense: 160.4 ypg vs. 112.6 ypg allowed

The Quote

Sam Houston’s defensive lineman Jahari Kay on the legitimacy of the spring season: I don’t think it’s an asterisk to put North Dakota State and James Madison in the same bracket as us. So putting an asterisk at this championship is hilarious, and ridiculous to say such a thing.