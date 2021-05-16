One of Nottingham’s oldest social networks ready to reopen after a fight for survival





The determination of trustees and financial backing from the government are some of the main reasons why one of the city’s oldest social clubs will reopen to members from Monday (May 17). Without the help available, such as the leave plan, The Nottingham Mechanics would have been “completely lost” and Chairman Geoff Green added that the administrators were determined to keep the club going. “Whatever happened, we were going to do our very best to keep The Mechanics running,” said Mr. Green of Gedling. He and the rest of the team behind the long-standing North Sherwood Street club are looking forward to finally reopening when lockdown restrictions ease next week. Mr. Green, 77, said: “The Mechanics is based on education and keeping up to date with what’s going on in the world. Of course, many members count on coming to eat and chat and use our library facilities. “All of that has been lost as far as our members are concerned. “Financially, nothing has been lost through the restaurant or bar and the renting out of rooms – all of that has stopped. We’ve had some government support, we’ve had to renew all the staff – it’s been a really rough time. “Overall, I think they will come back gradually. “We’ve tried to stick together to call people and look forward to meeting them all next week.” The club, with over 300 members, reopened for a period last year when various security measures were introduced. But the North Sherwood Street location has been closed for months during the third lockdown. It is known as a meeting place where all kinds of activities take place, such as table tennis and dance sessions.





(Image: Angela Ward / Nottingham Post)

For health and safety reasons, certain activities, such as choir and dance, are not allowed for the time being. Honorary Secretary Viv Apple, 84, said: “We’re looking forward and looking forward to all our friends and the other members of course – and we’re looking forward to getting back to normal and open, like everyone else I think. “On the 21st, Friday of that week, we have our first speaker in the summer speaker series. “It has been an uncertain time, just like many other companies. “But our members are very loyal, we are confident that most of them will come back as soon as they are allowed to.”







