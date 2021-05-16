Season Finals Preview: Mavericks needs one last win to bring in No. 5 seed





Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves (8pm, Target Center, Minneapolis) TV: Bally Sports Southwest Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM (Univision 1270 AM, Spanish) About the Mavericks (42-29): They need a win to guarantee the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. They could also be No. 5 with losses and wins for both the Los Angeles Lakers (in New Orleans) and Portland (at home vs. Denver). All three games start at 8 PM tonight. . . A loss by the Lakers, however, and the door is ajar for Portland to finish fifth with a win and a loss to Mavericks. But let’s not think about that. A victory, and there in No. 5.. . The Mavericks have been one of the most popular teams in the league since February, with a score of 34-16. . . They are also 12-3 since April 21, including wins over the Lakers (twice), Brooklyn and Miami. . . Luka Doni will end this season with a slight dip in scoring, rebounding and assists from last season, but who will take the average with 27.9 points, 8.6 assists and 8 rebounds? In addition, it has been significantly upgraded in a very important 3-point shooting range. His accuracy has increased from .316 last season to .351 this year. He has made 19 more 3-pointers (190) than last season on exactly the same number of shots (540, so far). . . Tim Hardaway Jr. has 205 three-pointers this season, one more than he had last season and he shoots them at 39 percent. It is the second best mark of his career (behind last season). Before arriving in Dallas, Hardaway had shot no better than 36.3 percent from behind the arc. . . Maxi Kleber (Achilles right) is questionable and JJ Redick (right heel) is out. About the Timberwolves (22-49): They come home on Saturday after a 124-108 defeat to Boston, a game in which Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 14 rebounds and rookie Anthony Edwards 23 points and six assists. Both players were No. 1 in overall design choices (cities in 2015). There’s no denying that the wolves have amassed talent. But it never translated into a winning team. . . They have missed the playoffs in 17 of the past 18 seasons. . . While there is no guarantee who will play in the season finale for a team that will finish with one of the three worst records in the Western Conference, Edwards has performed as a No. 1 pick, averaging 19.2 points and 4, 7 rebounds. The Georgia product also shot 32.5 percent from a 3-point range, which isn’t bad for a rookie. . . Towns averaged 24.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. . . In fact, the Wolves went 8-5 over a month before losing their last two games. . . They are one of the worst defense teams in the NBA, at nearly 118 points per game with a defensive rating of 28th in the competition. Opponents hit 39.1 percent of their three-point tries against Minnesota, the best percentage in the league. Twitter: @Esefko







