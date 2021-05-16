Yankees call Ryan LaMarre | 8 Things You Should Know About Aaron Hicks Replacement

The Yankees had a few options at Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre when choosing a roster replacement for centerfielder Aaron Hicks, who is headed to the injured list with a left wrist injury that could end his season.

They went on to summon five-tool center-fielder prospect Estevan Florial, who was promoted from Double-A on Friday.

They passed former Cleveland Indians-centerfielder Greg Allen, who left a Triple-A game on Friday-evening in the middle of an at bat with side discomfort.

They passed on Derek Dietrich, a centipede infielder / outfielder who has tremendous left-handed strength, but does not hit for the average and often takes out.

They also passed on Chris Gittens, a slugging first baseman who is off to a good start as a freshman Triple-A player and was the MVP of the Class AA Eastern League in 2019.

After beating the Orioles 8-2 in Baltimore on Saturday-evening, the Yankees made their choice and chose Ryan LaMarre, a non-roster outfielder who signed a minor league-contract with the Yankees in December.

The Yankees had one opening on their 40-man roster for LaMarre, whose contract was selected from the Scranton / Wilkes-Barres roster.

LaMarre, 32, batted .273 in nine Triple-A games with one double, seven RBI, two steals, 10 strikeouts and three walks. A righthanded batter who pitches to the left, LaMarre is a career .236 batter in 119 big league games with the Cincinnati Reds (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016), Oakland Athletics (2017), Minnesota Twins (2019-20) and Chicago White Sox (2019).

Here’s what you need to know about LaMarre:

ULTIMATE TRAVEL MAN

LaMarre has been around it and back again since it was drafted by Cincinnati in the second round of the University of Michigan in 2010.

He was in the Reds organization as a pro for the first six years, but has since changed organization 10 times in the past six seasons, going from the Red Sox (2016), Angels (2017), Athletics (2017), Twins (2018). ), White Sox (2018), Braves (2019), Twins again (2019), Rays (2020), Cubs (2020) and Yankees (2021).

NATURAL CENTER FIELD

LaMarre can play all three outfield spots, but 64 of his 102 outfield appearances in his big league career have been in the center, including 42 of his 62 starts. As a minor-leaguer, LaMarre played 682 games in the center, 142 on the right and 78 on the left.

LOST SEASON

LaMarres’ lone action last season occurred during training games in the spring with the Rays and games within the team at alternate locations with the Cubs. He was released by Tampa Bay on July 18, signed with the Cubs on July 23, and then was released on September 10.

RARE BREED

LaMarre is one of only 61 position players in Premier League history to pitch right and left. The only other active players are Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia, Kansas City Royals outfielder / first baseman Ryan McBroom, Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick and Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White. Former Yankees outfielder Rickey Henderson is the only Hall of Famer in this group.

BREAKOUT SEASON

His only extensive big league experience came in 2018, which was by far his best season. He hit .263 in 43 games with the Twins, then hit .303 in 14 games for the White Sox after joining them as a long-distance claim.

LOVES LIVES

LaMarre is likely to get some starts against left-handed pitching because he had his success against them. He is a .293 hitter in 92 at bats against lefts and a .195 hitter in 133 ABs against judges in the majors.

PREP SUPERSTAR

The Jackson, Michigan native won 12 varsity letters at Lumen Christi Catholic, starring in three sports.

In baseball, he was all-state three times and hit a school record of 38 homers. In football, he was a two-time All-Conference linebacker who led his team three times in tackles and won back-to-back state championships. In hockey, he set new career school records with 96 assists and 176 points, served as captain for two seasons and was team MVP as a junior and senior.

YOUTH MEMORIES

LaMarre was nine and ten when the Detroit Red Wings won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1997 and 1998. He considers those championships as two of his best moments as a child. Another was the day he met Red Wings legend Gordie Howe.

