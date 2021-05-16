Sports
Yankees call Ryan LaMarre | 8 Things You Should Know About Aaron Hicks Replacement
The Yankees had a few options at Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre when choosing a roster replacement for centerfielder Aaron Hicks, who is headed to the injured list with a left wrist injury that could end his season.
They went on to summon five-tool center-fielder prospect Estevan Florial, who was promoted from Double-A on Friday.
Introducing Yankees Insider: Receive exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beatwriters
They passed former Cleveland Indians-centerfielder Greg Allen, who left a Triple-A game on Friday-evening in the middle of an at bat with side discomfort.
They passed on Derek Dietrich, a centipede infielder / outfielder who has tremendous left-handed strength, but does not hit for the average and often takes out.
They also passed on Chris Gittens, a slugging first baseman who is off to a good start as a freshman Triple-A player and was the MVP of the Class AA Eastern League in 2019.
After beating the Orioles 8-2 in Baltimore on Saturday-evening, the Yankees made their choice and chose Ryan LaMarre, a non-roster outfielder who signed a minor league-contract with the Yankees in December.
The Yankees had one opening on their 40-man roster for LaMarre, whose contract was selected from the Scranton / Wilkes-Barres roster.
LaMarre, 32, batted .273 in nine Triple-A games with one double, seven RBI, two steals, 10 strikeouts and three walks. A righthanded batter who pitches to the left, LaMarre is a career .236 batter in 119 big league games with the Cincinnati Reds (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016), Oakland Athletics (2017), Minnesota Twins (2019-20) and Chicago White Sox (2019).
Here’s what you need to know about LaMarre:
ULTIMATE TRAVEL MAN
LaMarre has been around it and back again since it was drafted by Cincinnati in the second round of the University of Michigan in 2010.
He was in the Reds organization as a pro for the first six years, but has since changed organization 10 times in the past six seasons, going from the Red Sox (2016), Angels (2017), Athletics (2017), Twins (2018). ), White Sox (2018), Braves (2019), Twins again (2019), Rays (2020), Cubs (2020) and Yankees (2021).
NATURAL CENTER FIELD
LaMarre can play all three outfield spots, but 64 of his 102 outfield appearances in his big league career have been in the center, including 42 of his 62 starts. As a minor-leaguer, LaMarre played 682 games in the center, 142 on the right and 78 on the left.
LOST SEASON
LaMarres’ lone action last season occurred during training games in the spring with the Rays and games within the team at alternate locations with the Cubs. He was released by Tampa Bay on July 18, signed with the Cubs on July 23, and then was released on September 10.
RARE BREED
LaMarre is one of only 61 position players in Premier League history to pitch right and left. The only other active players are Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia, Kansas City Royals outfielder / first baseman Ryan McBroom, Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick and Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White. Former Yankees outfielder Rickey Henderson is the only Hall of Famer in this group.
BREAKOUT SEASON
His only extensive big league experience came in 2018, which was by far his best season. He hit .263 in 43 games with the Twins, then hit .303 in 14 games for the White Sox after joining them as a long-distance claim.
LOVES LIVES
LaMarre is likely to get some starts against left-handed pitching because he had his success against them. He is a .293 hitter in 92 at bats against lefts and a .195 hitter in 133 ABs against judges in the majors.
PREP SUPERSTAR
The Jackson, Michigan native won 12 varsity letters at Lumen Christi Catholic, starring in three sports.
In baseball, he was all-state three times and hit a school record of 38 homers. In football, he was a two-time All-Conference linebacker who led his team three times in tackles and won back-to-back state championships. In hockey, he set new career school records with 96 assists and 176 points, served as captain for two seasons and was team MVP as a junior and senior.
YOUTH MEMORIES
LaMarre was nine and ten when the Detroit Red Wings won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1997 and 1998. He considers those championships as two of his best moments as a child. Another was the day he met Red Wings legend Gordie Howe.
Receive Yankees Texts: Break the social media and text clutter during games with beatwriters and columnists. Plus exclusive news and analysis every day. Apply now.
Our journalism needs your support. Register today NJ.com.
Randy Miller may be reachable at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RandyJMiller. Find NJ.com is Facebook. Tell us your coronavirus story or send us a tip here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]