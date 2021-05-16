China announces a table tennis team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo





LR: Chinese table tennis players Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong and Ma Long. / GVB LR: Chinese table tennis players Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong and Ma Long. / GVB The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) announced the national team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday: Men’s singles: Ma Long, Fan Zhendong Women’s Singles: Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha Mixed doubles: Xu Xin / Liu Shiwen Men’s Team Event: Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, Wang Chuqin (Backup) Women’s Team Event: Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Liu Shiwen, Wang Manyu (Backup) The biggest surprise of this list was that Liu Shiwen failed to make the women’s singles line-up. The 30-year-old is one Olympic singles gold away from earning her Grand Slam-winning table tennis singles titles at the Table Tennis World Cup, the Table Tennis World Championships and the Olympics. Li Sun, head coach of the women’s team, revealed that one of the standards for selecting players for singles competitions is the record of achievement against major opponents. One of those opponents is Mima Ito from Japan. LR: Chinese table tennis players Sun Yingsha, Liu Shiwen and Chen Meng. / GVB LR: Chinese table tennis players Sun Yingsha, Liu Shiwen and Chen Meng. / GVB That explains Liu’s failure. She, Ding Ning and Zhu Yuling all lost to Ito at the 2018 Swedish Open, which marked the rise of the Japanese genius. By contrast, Chen Meng has never lost to Ito and Sun Yingsha claimed five wins from six games against her. China’s goal for Tokyo table tennis is none other than to win all five gold coins. Whoever has an advantage over Ito therefore has a greater chance of being selected for the women’s singles game. Of course, Liu still carries an important task on her shoulders. Pairing with Xu Xin to win the Olympic Mixed Doubles first gold medal is just as important as wins in other competitions. In men’s competitions, Ma Long, Fan Zhengdong and Xu will face challenges from Japan, Germany and South Korea. Ma won gold at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Fan won the title in the Men’s World Cup in 2019 and is currently number 1 in the world. Those two plus Xu should give China enough confidence, but Harimoto Tomokazu from Japan, Lin Yun-Ju from Chinese Taipei, Timo Boll from Germany and Jeoung Young-sik from South Korea are not to be underestimated.

