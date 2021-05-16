Game Preview: Round 1, Game 1 vs. NYI





GAME EXAMPLE The Penguins and New York Islanders play Game 1 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. This marks the first meeting between the clubs since March 29, when Pittsburgh beat New York 2-1 at the PPG Paints Arena. Jared McCann had the winning goal. The Penguins went 6-2-0 against the Islanders in 2020-21. This year marks the first time in franchise history that the Penguins have won six games against the Islanders in one season. Pittsburgh is 31-27 all-time at PPG Paints Arena in playoff games. FAST HITS Pittsburgh is 9-3 all-time in the playoff series under head coach Mike Sullivan. His nine wins in the playoff series are the most in franchise history, and his 39 wins in the playoffs are four shy to match Dan Bylsma’s team record (43). The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs will mark the 15th consecutive playoff appearance for the Penguins, an active franchise record. It is also the longest streak of active playoff appearances among the major North American professional sports leagues. Heading into this series, the Penguins have advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs eight times in the 13 playoff runs they’ve played with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the line-up. In five of the 13 points, Pittsburgh has at least gone to the Conference Final. The Penguins have eight players in their postseason roster looking to make their NHL playoff debut – forwards Evan Rodrigues and Radim Zohorna, defenders Mark Friedman and Juuso Riikola, and goalkeepers Casey DeSmith, Alex D’Orio, Maxime Lagace and Emil Larmi. Assistant coach Todd Reirden has coached a division-winning club as head or assistant coach for six consecutive seasons (PIT – 2020-21; WSH – 2015-20). Tweet from @penguins: IT’S TURBO TIME! The Penguins have been activated Brandon Tanev off of injured reserve: https://t.co/a4ooWDNGyx pic.twitter.com/hdoxKJBpHU PENS VS. ISLES FAST FACTS The Penguins will face the New York Islanders for the sixth time ever in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and for the first time since Round 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mike Sullivan faces a Barry Trotz-led club for the fifth time in his six playoff appearances as Pittsburgh head coach. Sullivan and the Penguins are 2-2 with wins against the 2016 and ’17 Washington Capitals and losses against the ’18 Capitals and ’19 Islanders. Sidney Crosby (3G-6A in 8GP) and Kris Letang (4G-5A in 8GP) shared the scoring lead for the Penguins against the Islanders in 2020-21. No NHL player had more points against the Islanders this season than Crosby and Letang. Pittsburgh has accumulated points in 12 of the last 14 games in the regular season (9-2-3) against New York and is 12-4-3 over the last 19 games against the Islanders. In regular season home games, the Penguins have points in six consecutive games against the Islanders (5-0-1) and have accumulated points in 12 of their last 13 games against them in PPG Paints Arena (10-1-2)) . CROSBY WITHIN 14TH PLAYOFFS Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is competing in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs to build on one of the most decorated playoff careers in NHL history. Three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Conn Smythe winner, Crosby has amassed 189 points (68G-121A) in 168 games, which is good for eighth playoff points in NHL history. He enters the postseason just one run to tie hall-of-famer Brett Hull (190) for seventh place on the all-time NHL scoring list after the season. When Crosby scores in the playoffs, it usually comes in groups, as 63 of his 168 playoff games in his career were multiple points (37.5%). Only Wayne Gretzky (108) and Mark Messier (77) have played more multipoint games in NHL history. PLAYER INTERVIEW Video: Jarry addresses the media PENGUINS PARTNER TRIGGER PROMOTIONS







