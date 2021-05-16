Is it Washington State Cougars College Football’s preview season yet?

Good morning. The hope for today was a post that would focus on the WSU Baseballs victory on Saturday, and a chance to see a road series of the USC Trojans. Cub. Instead, talk well about future possibilities instead of current disappointment. Today, that will be in the form of the first in-depth 2021 Washington State Cougars preview we’ve seen.

The college football preview season often takes me back to simpler times when, once the calendar turns to June, Id stock up on the local grocery stores looking for the Pac-10 magazines. First was Athlon, then Lindys, followed by Sporting News, Phil Steele, and finally Street and Smiths. Then gifts came from the postman, who would deliver the Athlon / Lindys Big Ten and SEC previews. This was all perfectly normal, why do you ask?

While we don’t get that drastically anymore, there is still a wealth of preview information out there, and a lot more will trickle out as we get closer to the season. Here now, your first big Cougar preview, courtesy of College Football News. We won’t spoil it all, but will instead give a few thoughts on each segment of the five-page example. Bleacher report has nothing on this outfit.

The line should do its part to make it all go with four starters expected back around the great tackle combination of Abraham Lucas and Liam Ryan.

Let’s just say I wait a while with one of the two tackles. That’s about the nicest way I can put it.

There was quite a pass rush and run D wasn’t bad, but the pass defense was rumored to allow 307 yards per game.

Pass defense was a rumor, is a great way to put it, and it has been for a while. WSU has clearly been upgraded to cornerback compared to the recent past, but the Cougs really need to figure out the safety position, otherwise 2021 could see more of the same in regards to explosive plays. Frankly, WSU has done a better job of minimizing explosives in the pretend 2020 campaign.

Abe Lucas tops the ranking of the top five attacking players, and I won’t argue with that. A quick scan of the top players in offense makes me think the Cougs really need to make hay this season as each player will likely leave after 2021.

The defense is similar, with only Brennan Jackson not in the upper class. In the end, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jackson becomes the most impactful defender this season. As for the others on the list, I put Daniel Isom in the same wait and see category I mentioned earlier. In 2020, there were far too many instances where he looked lost in high school.

Washington State Cougars: Main Game for the 2021 Season at Cal, October 2 This has the potential to be one of those torques that every team faces at some point in time. The Cougars should be good enough to beat Utah State and Portland State to open the season, but USC and Utah to open the season. Pac-12 campaign is rough. But both teams are from the south.

Cal as the main game? Well, it was a fun preview while it lasted.

Rather than a main game, I’ll be highlighting an important part, and it falls right in the middle third of the season. The run of these four: At California golden bears, then three consecutive home games against the Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal and BYU Cougars this season will make or break. If the Cougars go 3-1, a bowl game is almost certain. Anything less and good, be white over it.

SET THE WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS NORMAL SEASON TOTAL WIN 6 Everyone is full of veterans in this year of the super season, but for a team like Washington State that relies so much on precision with its attacking style still applicable under Rolovich having a full off-season with an attack coming back would almost everyone should mean the world.

That winning total sounds good for the money. I put the floor on three wins and the ceiling on eight. As usual, the quarterback will likely make a lot of difference.

American football

Cougars in Washington State: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Looking Ahead, Predicting & Looking Ahead to Washington State’s Season With What You Need to Know.

Six Reasons Why 2022 Could Be a Peak Year for Washington State in the NFL Draft | The Spokesperson Review

If three WSU players were called up, it would match the most in one year since 2005.

Basketball

In almost no time this season went from a legitimate tournament opportunity to clear the encirclement.

WSU puts tying in ninth but falls to USC – Washington State University Athletics

Washington State put the tying run on base in the ninth inning, but the USC bullpen held up and the Cougar dropped a 3-2 decision at Dedeaux Field on Saturday-afternoon.

This week in parenting

Here’s a look at this week’s forecast for Team Kendalls’ local environment:

Let’s go to Ms. Kendall for her response:

These weather conditions have been the norm since the beginning of March, with very few deviations. It means the kids haven’t been outside nearly as often as they should be, and multiple baseball sessions have been canceled. Couple that with long-term COVID-induced restrictions in Germany, and this season they comically call spring a time that has tried a mother’s soul.

This week also brought the start of standardized testing in school, with the nine-year-old going to breech first. His teachers all sent tips for the day of the test, such as the importance of a good night’s sleep and a healthy breakfast. You can see how many times have changed, as the Assumption School nuns told us that the best preparation for the test was a pot of coffee and a few lung arrows. We might be in fourth grade at the time, but damned if those nuns didn’t notice anything.

My only direction for the kiddo was to take his time, not think he had to be the first to finish. I don’t know if it’s normal, but that’s always been a problem with both of my kids. It took a lot of effort to break them from the If Im done first, I probably did the best theory. Happy to report that he claims not to have been the first to make it to the finish line. I will call that progress.

Book club

Jerry Seinfeld’s anthology of his comedy pieces ended a few weeks ago, and now the time has come The silent Americans, a history of the very beginnings of US foreign intelligence. It focuses on four different men who started their careers during and shortly after World War II, and who were at the forefront of intelligence gathering at the start of the Cold Wars. I’m about 180 pages in it, and it’s been really, really good so far. Like, okay, maybe a few more pages and I’ll finally put it down for the good night.

Borussia Dortmund Lifetime Fan Update!

BVB IS DFB POKAL CHAMPION! THEY WON A TROPHY! I DIDN’T KNOW ANY OF MY TEAMS WAS ALLOWED!

Borussia Dortmund teaches RB Leipzig’s Nagelsmann a lesson in German cup triumph | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.05.2021

Julian Nagelsmann of RB Leipzig had hoped to end his tenure with a triumph ahead of his move to the summer Bayern Munich. Instead, his team was dismantled by a hungrier, more ruthless Dortmund.

The writing style in that article was quite entertaining as it differs from what I was used to in terms of summary articles.

In an even more amazing turn of events, the black and yellow can conquer a place in the Champions League with a win on Sunday. This was anything but a dream about a month ago as BVB languished well behind the top four in the standings and needed several things to fall into place. Well, here we are. Frankfurt lost in fifth place to the worst team in the league on Saturday (a team whose target differential was -61 entered the match !!!), opening the door for a win and in scenario for BVB. Let’s go black and yellow! Hopefully you have all gotten sober from playtime!

Non-sports

