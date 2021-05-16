Very gratifying: La Jollan Rob Strasberg is serving itself a national tennis win

La Jollan Rob Strasberg celebrates his first national tennis championship at the age of 52.

Strasberg, who had never competed in a national league before, won at the US Tennis Associations Senior 50+ tournament, held in Orlando, Florida in April. He defeated 31 other players in the tournament’s highest National Tennis Rating Program division, 4.5, which he equated to a tennis player at the club level. It was very fun.

To qualify for the USTA tournament, Strasberg played on a regional team and won similar tournaments aged 50 and over at places like Point Lomas Barnes Tennis Center.

Strasberg also plays in a league that is not USTA-related, but his ratings are still factored into the associations’ qualifiers there, he said.

Participating in the competition was really exciting, Strasberg said. Hearing about the tournament, he applied through the USTA Division in Southern California, which selected him to represent the organization nationally.

The tournament’s location earned Strasberg the bonus of a family reunion: his parents and brother live in Orlando, and Strasberg had not seen them since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob Strasberg (left) shares his tennis trophy with his father, Ron, who taught him the game. (Thanks to Rob Strasberg)

The first person I shared the championship trophy with was my dad at his Alzheimer’s memory care center, Strasberg said. While he certainly didn’t understand what I had gained, it was very emotional for me. We had a wonderful moment together. … He taught me the game.

Strasberg’s father, Ron, taught those tennis lessons when Strasberg was 7 or 8. But I quit tennis when I was 12 because I was way too competitive and I broke my rackets and it was too tough mentally, Strasberg said. I went to participate and be in team sports with my friends.

Strasberg, who grew up in Long Island, NY, took up lacrosse but returned to the tennis court as an adult. When I was 25, I put down my lacrosse stick, picked up a tennis racket and started hitting a wall, he said.

I said, I think I missed this, and I fell in love with tennis again.

Strasberg retained his love of tennis throughout his adulthood, including marriage to his wife, Treger, founder of Modest design, a nonprofit that provides housing for recently homeless families.

Strasberg is CEO of Humble Design. He left the advertising agency he’d had to help grow the organization from a warehouse in Detroit, where he and Treger lived, to locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Seattle, and San Diego.

The Strasbergs moved to La Jolla almost four years ago because Treger wanted to return to her native San Diego. Their two children are students at La Jolla Country Day School.

Treger and Rob Strasberg run Humble Design, a non-profit organization Treger founded in 2008 to provide housing for recently homeless families. (Gil Gross)

Strasberg said La Jolla has the best tennis weather in the world. It is a nice temperature, you always want to play tennis outside and nothing stands in your way. I feel happy every time I run on the tennis court here because I’ve had to live and play tennis in New York and Michigan.

He currently plays at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club five days a week and credits the club and its great pros with improving his game.

I think the competitive players at the club have also taken my game to the next level, he said. It’s just a really healthy tennis environment for people who love tennis.

Another boon to his game, Strasberg said, is playing in California, only on hard courts, which makes tennis much faster and much more reactive.

The Orlando tournament featured clay courts, which create another challenge for the game, he said.

Strasberg took a few lessons on the only hard courts he could find in San Diego, Rancho Valencia in Rancho Santa Fe, to increase his comfort level. But the final day of the competition saw a torrential downpour that forced the game into a hard track, he said.

I was comfortable on the hard court, he said, and I ended up winning the final against Robert Golsmith, a teaching professional on indoor hard courts in Cleveland for most of the year.

It was exciting because he was a great guy, Strasberg said. Every point was super close, and we went to a third set tiebreaker, which I won. He said the two hugged each other at the end of the match.

Strasberg was humble from start to finish, Golsmith said, and a fierce competitor despite everything. [He] was one of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the pleasure of competing against.

Golsmith snapped a photo of Strasberg with the championship trophy.

Strasberg said that winning the title was an exciting athletic moment in my life, and that at the age of 52 I felt it very satisfying.