Three players to keep an eye on on every Canadian Playoff team

Dan Hamilton-USA Sports TODAY

Everyone knows the old saying: patience is a virtue.

Judging from that – and that alone – fans of the Canadian NHL teams are about as virtuous as can be. After all, no Canadian team has climbed the hockey world since the late spring of 1993. Basically, unless you’re old enough to watch the very first episodes of Beavis and Butthead at the premiere on TV, you probably have no memory of watching a Canadian team lift Lord Stanley’s grail.

So it’s fitting that fans of the Canadian teams will have to wait just a little longer to see their teams kick off the postseason this year. As American teams begin the journey this weekend, the playoffs won’t come north of the 49th parallel until Wednesday night.

Who’s coming from the north to take on the Canada Cup challenge? It’s still really someone’s game. This list examines three players from each Canadian team who can drive the success of their teams in the coming weeks.

Just a note: For this list, we look – no matter how small – beyond the absolute most obvious answers. So don’t expect to see people like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner or Leon Draisaitl on this list. You already know to watch them. However, almost everyone is fair game.

Good thing fans north of the border have gotten all that virtue over the past 28 years, because based on the first-round matchups (and the possible matchups beyond), there won’t be a whole lot of justice in Canadian households this spring .

Edmonton Oilers

After stumbling out of the gate with a 3-6 record, Edmonton – backed by Connor McDavid’s superb season – has played great hockey. As of January 30, the Oilers, 32-13-2 at the time, have the league’s fifth-highest point percentage at .702.

Mike Smith: Anyone who has watched the Oilers knows how much heart and soul the 39-year-old netminder has put into this season. It has paid off. Smith’s .923 storage percentage this season set a new Oilers record for one season. He is ornery. And fair. This is one of his last chances with Lord Stanley. He will be ready.

Ryan Nugent-HopkinsEdmonton’s player with the longest tenure and first overall pick in the 2011 draft could play his final days on Oilers’ side this spring; his seven-year $ 42 million pact with the club expires at the end of the season. He struggled to produce a secondary offense during the 2016/17 run, with just four runs in 13 games. If the Oilers want to get deep this time around, ‘Nuge’ will have to be huge.

Dmitry Kulikov: Kulikov, an under-the-radar deadline acquisition, brought stability to Edmonton’s backside. The Russian defender had some blatant giveaways when he arrived, but has since found his rhythm on the Oilers’ second pair; D-partner Adam Larsson’s ball possession has increased dramatically with Kulikov. They will be tasked with suppressing the Northern Division’s powerful attacks.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are the lowest placed team to qualify for the big dance, but that didn’t stop them from stunning Pittsburgh last year. The Habs will be tough and should see several regulars return to the lineup in time for Game 1.

Carey price: Price is the longest-serving Canadiens player and has little to achieve outside of a cup in Bleu, Blanc et Rouge. Even though he hasn’t had the numbers to match his reputation for a while, he can still get into the minds of shooters; his colleagues have named Price the best goalkeeper in the NHL for three years in a row.

Corey Perry: Known affectionately as ‘Worm’ to teammates, Perry is the exact type of player you despise in the playoffs. He will sew all series of opponents. Perry ranks 10th among active NHLers in playoff games played and 14th in playoff points. He had 15 points in 21 playoff games during the Ducks’ 2006-07 Cup run.

Brendan Gallagher: The straw that stirs the drink in Montreal. The Canadiens have missed his presence greatly since he broke his right thumb against Edmonton on April 5; they have been 7-12-2 since. His 61.71% on-ice expected goals-for-percentage at 5-to-5 this season is the best of all Canadiens players. Gallagher had 11 points in 17 games when the Habs advanced to the Conference Finals in 2013-14.

Toronto maple leaves

The regular season Kings of the North offer Canada’s best chance of achieving hockey supremacy this season. The new additions could help wipe out the reputation of playoff chokers. So … Canada’s team, huh?

Joe Thornton: The league’s second oldest player has come so close. He was within two victories of the cup in 2016. He has one of the most respected names in the league. And his most revered beard. Only two active players – Zdeno Chara and Patrick Marleau – have played more playoff games than Thornton (179). Only Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have more playoff points among active players than Thornton’s 133.

Wayne Simmonds: Simmonds started commendably for his hometown team, scoring five goals in 12 games through early February before breaking his wrist and missing the next 18 games. Since his return, the attack has dried up, but Simmonds can still thrive when the going gets tough. The 2019 winner of the Mark Messier Leadership Award gives the Leafs a strong voice in the room and a power-play net-front presence on the ice.

William Nylander: The top line is going to score, that’s anything but a guarantee. Matthews has boosted the Leafs’ pace in scoring over the past two seasons and will not wilt under pressure. However, if the Buds want to take it deep, they need the dynamic duo of Nylander and John Tavares to click. They were great together this season, with an xGF% of 57.38 on 5-on-5. If that continues in the late season, beware. Nylander gets the highlight here because the possession of Tavares drops from number 88.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets make it into the playoffs, losing nine of their past 12 games. They hope that Nikolai Ehlers, who is an Oilers killer with 18 points in 21 career games against Edmonton, can come back for Game 1. If not, these three become even more important.

Kyle Connor: The former University of Michigan star led the Big Ten – and the rest of the NCAA – in points in his lone college season. At the time, he was a legend in Ann Arbor. Now he is a leader in Winnipeg. Connor beat Jets goalscorers this year by 26.

Connor Hellebuyck: The reigning winner of the Vezina Trophy is the best goalkeeper in the north. By far. We’ve seen countless teams play red-hot goaltending in deep playoff runs, and Hellebuyck is undoubtedly capable. However, he will have to overcome his battle against Edmonton first. Hellebuyck was 2-5 this year with a .877 SP and 3.96 goals-against-average against Edmonton.

Adam Lowry: The Jets’ third line center is here to stay. every Jet. He will also be vital against Edmonton’s famous power game; of Jets forwards, only Andrew Copp played more minutes of shorthand in 2020-21.