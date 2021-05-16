Watford Mencap’s ‘Cafe in the Library’ moves out





A charity will move their popular ‘Cafe in the Library’ outside this summer following Watford Borough Council’s support in obtaining a new license for an outdoor cafe.

Located in the Watford Central Library, the cafe offers users and members of the public a place to enjoy a cup of coffee and cake, with all proceeds going to Watford Mencap. Staff and volunteers support trainees with learning disabilities to develop vital skills that they can then transfer to the future workplace.

Opened in 2017, with funding from the City Council and Watford Community Housing, among others, the cafe is about to embark on another exciting journey for their community center. To reopen safely in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines and also to use the unused area outside the library, the charity will be adding tables, furniture, banners and an outside takeout service later this month. This area has already undergone some improvements to liven up this part of the city, including two new outdoor table tennis tables to make the sport more accessible and give people more opportunity to be active, by providing a place to meet, relax and enjoy a fast paced game completely free. If deemed safe, the equipment is available through the cafe. Jane Pattinson, chief executive at Watford Mencap, said, “When you have a learning disability, it’s for life, and it can make it difficult to learn, understand, or interact with other people. The aim of our café is to combat the prejudices and social isolation that people with intellectual disabilities are confronted with on a daily basis. “Our cafe is an environment where people with learning disabilities can learn new skills, have new experiences and gain self-confidence, raise awareness of learning disabilities and bring the local community together in a positive and progressive way. look forward to welcoming the community again. ” Watford Mayor Peter Taylor said: “We have been able to respond quickly to allow the city’s cafes and restaurants to have free tables and chairs outside their premises, and I am very pleased to have been able to support Watford Mencap’s’ Cafe. ‘. “Mencap is doing a great job and as all proceeds from the cafe will go to Watford Mencap the council has swiftly followed up on their permit application and assisted in their reopening plans. work and their trust. ” The café will reopen later this month and you can read more about it at watfordmencap.org.uk/cafe_in_the_library







