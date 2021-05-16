Ciccone changes from attacker to contender at Giro d’Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) came here to ride a kind of Giro d’Italia and is now in another. Second place behind a rampant Egan Bernal atop Campo Felice on stage 9 showed what his sparkling midweek performance at San Giacomo had already suggested. The Italian is, perhaps to his surprise, on the hunt for a place on the podium in Milan.

On the steep dirt road that led to the summit on Sunday, Ciccone was the only rider to match Bernals first, a formidable acceleration with 550 meters to go. Once Bernal slid into the big ring, Ciccone knew the Colombian was traveling to a place he simply couldn’t reach, but when he looked over his shoulder, he realized he was still going to get closer than anyone else .

Ciccone finished third on the podium, seven seconds behind Bernal and just ahead of Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), while the rest of the pink jersey group shattered behind them.

In the general classification he moves to fourth place, 36 seconds behind the new one pink sweater Bernal.

“I tried to follow him, but he was very strong,” said Ciccone. “When I saw him shift to the 53rd ring, I tried to keep up with my pace, but he was definitely on a different level today. I think he is the best here and it will be difficult to fight with him in the next few days. . “

Before the Giro left Turin, Ciccone declared himself ‘the joker – the joker – in the Trek-Segafredos deck, where Vincenzo Nibali was the wounded but still undisputed king. He drove accordingly and threw himself on the offensive on the road to Canale, Sestola and San Giacomo in the opening week. Despite losing precious reserves in those moves, he has still had the strength to stay close to Bernal at every uphill finish so far.

His fifth place finish in San Giacomo on stage 6 seemed to be something of a revelation. When a trembling Ciccone was helped at the finish line by team doctor Emilio Magni, he had words of admonition to himself. “” If only I hadn’t wasted all that energy sooner “

The change to the register was already evident in Guardia Sanframondi on Saturday night, when Nibali effectively anointed Ciccone as leader of Trek-Segafredos. On Sunday’s two-part trek to Campo Felice, there were no crowd pullers from Ciccone in his native Abruzzo. Instead, as he explained about RAIs Process to the work area program afterwards he saved himself for that last ride on the dirt road to the finish.

“It is true that I came to the Giro with other goals in mind, and not the standings. For that reason I attacked a lot in the first week, to also find some morale and fitness, as I hadn’t raced for a while. ‘said Ciccone, who missed the Tour of the Alps last month due to a knee injury.

“Then I understood that I was doing pretty well, that I was in good shape, so the last few days I raced a little bit differently, in order to save myself a little bit. I didn’t burn myself out deliberately, I just had different intentions. in mind. Now let’s say things have changed a little bit in the last few days. “

Nibali

As Ciccone continued his rise in the general classification at Campo Felice, it was another test afternoon for Nibali, who was racing the Giro after breaking his wrist in a training accident in mid-April.

The Sicilian lost contact when the pink jersey group broke up in the final kilometer, and he came home 35 seconds behind to finish 16th overall at 2:12. Given the circumstances, Nibali continues to limit his losses well, but it seems hard to imagine that at the age of 36 he could conjure another third week miracle.

It leaves Ciccone, 10 years Nibalis junior, as Trek-Segafredo and Italy’s best hope for a podium finish in Milan, although he has never finished higher than 16th overall in his six Grand Tours so far.

On Sunday evening, he was reluctant to commit to a specific goal, noting that the top of the general classification was still tight.

“My Giro changed a bit after the stage in San Giacomo recently, but I’m still going by the day,” said Ciccone.

“Obviously I don’t want to waste energy, I’m in good shape, but I’m not going to put pressure on myself. I know I’m fine, and I have to drive intelligently. Nobody knows how far I can go, so I’ll stay with my feet on the ground and enjoying the moment. “