How recent Iowa soccer kickers continue to build legacy

Iowas Caleb Shudak prepares to kick a field goal, with punt Nick Phelps holding the ball, at an Iowa spring soccer practice at Kinnick Stadium on April 17. Iowa has a long legacy of excellent kickers. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette)

IOWA CITY It is the position on the field right in front of a commercial break or figuratively the one standing naked in front of 70,000 people.

It’s why fans jump out of their seats in sheer elation, or the subject of beer-spitting, cursed screams in the last seconds of a desperate flight.

According to an 1997 issue of Adam Sandler, it is often lonely.

Fans poke fun at the stories about it, but the truth is, kicking is winning.

Of course, the University of Iowa football program makes sophomore gambler, Tory Taylor, one of three players available on the first media day of the spring season.

And it’s no coincidence that senior kicker Caleb Shudak was one of three players to receive face-to-face interviews on the last day of the spring season.

But while Iowa football is known for its steel farm boys: linemen, tight ends, and linebackers (oh my), much of the success rests on the shoulders of the smallest men on the team.

I remember in December 1998, when Coach (Kirk) Ferentz took over the program, he talked to us about how we were going to win in Iowa, and it was, we’re going to win by playing great defense, playing great special teams. and get a head start in strength and conditioning, said Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods. I was 20 years old at the time and I remember it like it was yesterday.

Maybe it’s because not many of them advance to the NFL, where places are more limited than others, but Iowas kickers in the Ferentz era have collectively scored 76.7 percent of their field goals. Former San Diego Chargers kicker Nate Kaeding, who started in Iowa from 2000-2003, is Iowa’s all-time top scorer with 367 points.

I’m sure there are certain programs where if you just go around and kick some balls for the team, and go for 60 percent, maybe that’s okay, said Miguel Recinos, I’m a kicker from 2014 to 18. But if we 60 percent went into practice, I think some coaches could blow their arteries. “

Kaeding agrees, taking it a step further by saying that Iowa expectation is above 80 percent, putting it in the top 25 percent of college football programs.

Recinos led the Hawkeyes in scoring in 2018 with 98 points, which was second in the Big Ten. Keith Duncan set a Big Ten Conference record for one season with 29 field goals in 2019, ranking sixth all-time in the NCAA and third in scoring one season (119).

He also made 20 field goals of 40 meters or more, which is the most in program history. Duncan holds the record for field goal accuracy, hitting 52 out of 63 tries for a 82.5 percent success rate.

Duncan and Recinos went head to head for that starting place. Duncan beat Recinos for the job in 2016, but Recinos took over for the 2017 and 2018 seasons before Duncan emerged after Recinos graduated.

I think the camp Miguel knocked me out of was going to be 95 percent or 96 percent in the camp, Duncan said. That is unreal.

Finding and attracting the right man

Recinos, Duncan, and Shudak started out as walk-ons, but Duncan and Shudak eventually earned scholarships.

Recinos had set his sights on the state of Iowa, where he believed he would have started immediately. But Iowa came in at the last minute with another sale.

The stereotype is that the kicker is a position we should play, but in Iowa it was very different, Recinos said. You are seen as a leader.

The Duncans story is different. He said he was probably the least recruited kicker in Iowa history. He happened to have a distant connection with former Iowa and NFL punter Jason Baker, who played the Carolina Panthers with kicker John Kasay.

Kasay, who was the athletics director of Charlotte Christian High School, saw Duncan kicking for Weddington High School, texted Baker, who then contacted Iowa. The next thing Duncan knew was that he got a call from assistant coach Seth Wallace, asking him to continue walking in Iowa.

Woods, the special team coordinator, said Iowa likes kickers who are all-round athletes who don’t just specialize in kicking. Shudak was a four-year-old football letterman as a kicker, running back, linebacker and defensive back for Lewis Central High School at Council Bluffs, who also wrote letters in swimming, tennis, track and baseball. Recinos also played football.

The trend dates back to Kaeding, who wrote letters in basketball, soccer and football in Iowa City West in addition to soccer. Marshall Koehn, who played from 2011-15, was a varsity letterman in baseball, football and wrestling at Solon High School.

Duncan was the anomaly again, playing baseball in his freshman year before focusing on kicking.

I’ll commit and say I feel like I’m fairly athletic, Duncan said. We have a Hawkeye Championship every summer and I was eighth. I’m not just that crazy kicker who doesn’t know how to run.

But that multi-sport athlete mentality is more central. Woods said it takes a special competitor to run as a kicker in Iowa, as it tends to maintain depth on the position.

We’re not just looking for guys who are good kickers, but who also show the leg strength and athletic ability to improve, Woods said. Our overall program philosophy is player development and the kicker position is no different.

Training with the big boys

Recinos said he knew many kickers elsewhere who didn’t train like him. Iowa kickers are expected to go through the same strength program as every other player on the team, including summer camp.

Kickers had to do everything everyone else was doing, Recinos said. “That was important because it kept us honest, because you’re never going to push yourself so hard. We’ve been doing our entire summer workouts in full view of the coaches and the team. It legitimized us.

Duncan said he didn’t live with specialists either. He had a room with tight TJ Hockenson, defensive back Colton Dinsdale, and linebacker Nick Anderson during his time in Iowa, who cultivated a community atmosphere.

That’s the kind of community the kickers don’t want to abandon, so when Woods kickers practice through high-pressure simulations, it’s almost nerve-wracking than a gaming atmosphere.

They’d stop all practice if we went out and if you miss it, you’ll get an earful, Recinos said. It’s a bit intimidating when Coach Ferentz is half a meter away from you and yelling at you, in front of 100,000 fans, because at the end of the day you know what fans can really do to you?

Normally, Recinos said, in a game situation where a team is 4th and 1 out of 15, the kicker takes a 33 yards field goal, but in practice the coaches called for the chains to be pushed back an extra. 25 meters to increase the difficulty.

That kind of competition was on display at last spring practice, where Shudak and freshman Aaron Blom tore field goals that were more than 40 meters long. Shudak said his longest workout was 58 meters last summer and 56 meters this spring.

I feel very comfortable at 50 plus, Shudak said after the last spring workout on May 1.

Filling the shoes

Iowas built a consistent package of kickers that didn’t exist when Kaeding got his first start.

I was 18 in the middle of May, played in the state football championship, and in the fall I played on national TV in the Big Ten, Kaeding said. I was thrown to the wolves early, and my freshman performance exemplified that: I was only in the top 60 percent.

But with Kaeding around to train future kickers, there’s a well-known legacy that many are willing to fight for a chance to keep up.

This is something that can produce really good results or really bad results, Recinos said. I remember when Keith and I were kicking we were very honest with each other. I would tell him when he started, I want him to feel like Miguel is breathing on my neck.

Kaeding said Shudak adds strength and dimension to the position, one that was consistent from kickoff, averaging just over 60 yards on 51 kicks and 30 touchbacks last season, while Duncan was more known for his sharp accuracy.

I think 90 percent of the other college programs have a few years under their belt as a full-time man, Kaeding said. It’s just a unique set of circumstances. Kicking is a lot like golf, it’s not about how good your best kick is, it’s about how good your worst kick is.

Shudak thought of NFL opportunities elsewhere and even went to the transfer portal, but staying in Iowa was the easiest choice in the end. In addition, he waited to lead the inheritance.

I feel super happy, said Shudak. I think we have a great competition with Lucas (Amaya) and Aaron (Blom).

