USC Women’s Tennis Falls to NC State in round of 16





Women’s tennis | May 16, 2021 ORLANDO, Fla.The No. 35 USC women’s tennis team fell 4-1 in today’s Round of 16 (May 16) to No. 6 NC State in Orlando, Florida on the USTA National Campus. The Trojans close the season with an overall record of 13-11. USC, ranked number 35 in the country, had the lowest ITA ranking of a team that has played in the round of 16 since 2004 (the state of Arizona was ranked number 44). The morning started with doubles and the Wolfpack was the first to strike. NC State’s No. 12 Smith / Rogers beat USC’s Cayetano / Kulikov 6-1 on track one. Shortly thereafter, the Wolfpack duo of No. 5 Daniel / Reami beat the Ewing / McKee Trojan tandem 6-1 on lane two to take the doubles. NC State had a 1-0 lead in entering singles. The Wolfpack continued to put in Siglesas No. 82 Abigail Rencheli defeated USC redshirt senior Constance Branstine 6-1, 6-3 on court five. The Trojans continued to fight. Junior No. 42 Salma Ewing upset NC State No. 6 Anna Rogers 6-4, 6-2 in an important game on track one to score the 1-2 overall. After losing their respective first sets, USC junior Danielle Willson and redshirt senior Summer Dvorak won their second sets to extend USC’s life in the match. After an exciting battle, Dvorak de Jaeda Daniel of the NC State fell 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 on court four. And last but not least, Danielle Willson The game ended when she lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to Wolfpack member Adriana Reami on track three. “NC State clearly played very well, especially in the doubles,” said the head coach Alison Swain . “They came on fire and played some of their best. I thought our team was pushing back really hard in singles. We played tennis really determined and very smart tennis; we played on our strengths. I’m really proud of the “Our team’s battle. Dani (Willson) and Summer (Dvorak) start the third sets, and Salma (Ewing) ends her match, and the other girls really stay on track. I thought we were playing great singles.” The USC women’s team was the only team in the Round of 16 to have an all-female coaching staff. “Personally, that means a lot to me,” said Swain. Representation is extremely important. Having such a skilled, knowledgeable and excellent coaching staff and the fact that it is all feminine is a great example for all the women who compete here and for all the women who excel in their sport and hope to coach in the future. ” The Trojans are now looking forward to NCAA Individuals in Orlando, Florida at the USTA National Campus May 23-28. Junior Salma Ewing will participate in the Singles Tournament while chasing an individual league title. NC State 4, USC 1 May 16, 2021 USTA national campus | Orlando, Florida.

Double # 12 Smith / Rogers (NCSU) defeats. Cayetano / Kulikov (USC) 6-1 # 5 Daniel / Reami (NCSU) beats. Ewing / McKee (USC) 6-1 Dvorak / Willson (USC) vs. # 42 Rencheli / Rajecki (UF) 2-3 susp. Order of finishing: 1, 2

NC State wins the colon

Singles # 42 Salma Ewing (USC) def. # 6 Anna Rogers (NCSU) 6-4, 6-2 # 98 Eryn Cayetano (USC) vs. # 23 Alana Smith (NCSU) 7-6 (5), 5-4 susp. Adriana Reami (NCSU) def. Danielle Willson (USC) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 * Jaeda Daniel (NCSU) def. Summer Dvorak (USC) 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 # 82 Abigail Rencheli (NCSU) beats. Constance Branstine (USC) 6-1, 6-3 Clare McKee (USC) v Lexi Keberle (NCSU) 4-6, 7-5 susp. Order of finishing: 5, 1, 4, 3 *

